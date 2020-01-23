 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   RIP: one of the greatest moderators of our time. Not Drew, he's just passed out on his private email server again   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
hershy799
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Count me as one of those who thought he already croaked.

/Godspeed, public television man
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
when do paywalls get banned from submission?

/asking for a friend
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't click the link.  I guess I'll have to wait until later to even know who we're talking about.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Can't click the link.  I guess I'll have to wait until later to even know who we're talking about.


I'm gonna guess Jim Lehrer.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everything in moderation, even moderation.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had no idea he was a Kansan.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RIP Jim Lehrer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh.  I was actually guessing.  My powers over life and death are heretofore unsurpassed.

Liked his PBS show
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wasn't worried. Drew's not a moderator. He's an admin.

/  Besides, he's already pickled his organs to the point that he won't ever expire.
//  Liver's in a masonry jar in the pantry.
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 minute ago  
RIP Jim Breuer

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
