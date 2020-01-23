 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Pictures of a bald eagle taking a bath. In other news, bald eagles bathe   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Bird, Eagle, bald eagle, retired ornithologist James Hill III, avid bird enthusiast, half-hour, Edinboro Lake, Bald Eagle  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you'll tell me there are specially made baths for birds.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bushtits flash mob the birdbath
Youtube yXsN2Ly59JM
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your mom could take some pointers, eh subby?

/I kid
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subs, you are on the wrong side of history.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bird wash thread

Be sure to get everywhere...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bathing eagle

Fark user imageView Full Size


Beagle
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: [Fark user image 425x286]

Bathing eagle

[Fark user image 425x250]

Beagle


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Smeagol.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like where this is going
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby not into the science?
 
