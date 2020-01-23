 Skip to content
(CNN)   One patient infected with the coronavirus has managed to infect 14 health care workers but there's just 600 cases. If you believe that, you probably think Tiananmen Square Massacre is a CIA lie   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Korea, health care workers, mayor of Wuhan, Mary Mallon, Epidemiology, Osterholm's team, super shedder  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opening to The Stand, "Don't fear the Reaper"
Youtube SQXqZ8JJktw
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I got my flu shot this year, I'll be OK.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the health care workers should stop using their tongues when giving patients a bath?
 
Nintenfreak [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i3.endoftheinter.netView Full Size
 
coronavirus
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
and now there's a possible case at a university in Texas. Honestly, if there really were only a few hundred cases with a few dozen deaths, i doubt China would have closed off tens of millions of people. I think we can all guess that this situation will get worse before it gets better. And yet, I'm not panicking, even though i live in a city that is 10% ethnic Chinese. I'll just avoid dim sum for a while. Also Chipotle, but that's unrelated.

/// sorry not sorry about the user name
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I live in SeaTac. My wife's going to an SCA event in Snohomish County. This is it, apparently - this is how I go.

Captain Trips has arrived, and I don't even get to be Bill Fagerbakke.
 
King Something
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well, Pooh.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Eh, I got my flu shot this year, I'll be OK.


Enjoy your autism!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

coronavirus: and now there's a possible case at a university in Texas. Honestly, if there really were only a few hundred cases with a few dozen deaths, i doubt China would have closed off tens of millions of people. I think we can all guess that this situation will get worse before it gets better. And yet, I'm not panicking, even though i live in a city that is 10% ethnic Chinese. I'll just avoid dim sum for a while. Also Chipotle, but that's unrelated.

/// sorry not sorry about the user name


So you're new around here? Well we don't want your kind. Back to China with you.

/14 day incubation period.
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Maybe the health care workers should stop using their tongues when giving patients a bath?


don't kink shame
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
7 cities, 20+ million people quarantined - you know full well the death toll's gonna be a lot higher than 17 by the time the folks who think that they just have the flu start keeling the fark over...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is there a single person who understands what the hell the headline is supposed to mean?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: DoughyGuy: Eh, I got my flu shot this year, I'll be OK.

Enjoy your autism!


Feeling strange, Mr. Bond? That's because I laced your martini with a measles vaccine. You're autistic now.
- ( ° ʖ °) (@markleggett) October 26, 2014
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wish we could get some news about this virus.  I feel like it's a media blackout.  Anyone have any news for the fark community?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

coronavirus: and now there's a possible case at a university in Texas. Honestly, if there really were only a few hundred cases with a few dozen deaths, i doubt China would have closed off tens of millions of people. I think we can all guess that this situation will get worse before it gets better. And yet, I'm not panicking, even though i live in a city that is 10% ethnic Chinese. I'll just avoid dim sum for a while. Also Chipotle, but that's unrelated.

/// sorry not sorry about the user name


Why don't you slow your roll with the not-so-casual racism.
 
karl2025
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, it may be serious but it feels like we get one of these every few years. The media goes nuts, politicians start raving about how Democrats want to kill us all with foreigner's diseases, and then it turns out that the WHO and the CDC are actually pretty decent at handling these things.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Is there a single person who understands what the hell the headline is supposed to mean?


14 is greater than 600, therefore there must be more than 600 cases.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And people scoffed at those of us who stockpiled a year of food and ammo. Now we'll see who has the last laugh.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I wish we could get some news about this virus.  I feel like it's a media blackout.  Anyone have any news for the fark community?


We don't have real news, but we do have wild rumors, clueless speculation, and end of the world fatalism. Will that suffice?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: And people scoffed at those of us who stockpiled a year of food and ammo. Now we'll see who has the last laugh.


How would that be possible?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can predict with confidence that if the economy tanks, virus panic will get the blame.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 7 cities, 20+ million people quarantined - you know full well the death toll's gonna be a lot higher than 17 by the time the folks who think that they just have the flu start keeling the fark over...


It was 1 city yesterday and 3 this morning. If it's really 7 now... yikes.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: jjorsett: And people scoffed at those of us who stockpiled a year of food and ammo. Now we'll see who has the last laugh.

How would that be possible?


Me: "I'm alive and nobody else is. Ha ha." See, I get to be last.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was reading about this today and it struck me how big the quarantine zone is.  Imagine if we quarantined the entire NYC metro area and what panic would ensue.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Is there a single person who understands what the hell the headline is supposed to mean?


If it is contagious enough that one sick person could infect 14 people (especially 14 people who are trained not to get infected), then it stands to reason that the reported number of sick people should be much higher than the reported number.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: FormlessOne: 7 cities, 20+ million people quarantined - you know full well the death toll's gonna be a lot higher than 17 by the time the folks who think that they just have the flu start keeling the fark over...

It was 1 city yesterday and 3 this morning. If it's really 7 now... yikes.


Yep. Five cities, as of 7 hours ago, and seven cities as of two hours or so ago. Cities affected include Wuhan, Huanggang, Zhijiang, Ezhou, Qianjiang, Chibi, and Xiantao, covering over 27 million people.

Imagine trying to quarantine the population of Florida...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Skeleton Man: FormlessOne: 7 cities, 20+ million people quarantined - you know full well the death toll's gonna be a lot higher than 17 by the time the folks who think that they just have the flu start keeling the fark over...

It was 1 city yesterday and 3 this morning. If it's really 7 now... yikes.

Yep. Five cities, as of 7 hours ago, and seven cities as of two hours or so ago. Cities affected include Wuhan, Huanggang, Zhijiang, Ezhou, Qianjiang, Chibi, and Xiantao, covering over 27 million people.

Imagine trying to quarantine the population of Florida...


I like the way you think
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: yakmans_dad: jjorsett: And people scoffed at those of us who stockpiled a year of food and ammo. Now we'll see who has the last laugh.

How would that be possible?

Me: "I'm alive and nobody else is. Ha ha." See, I get to be last.


Yabbut you said "we".
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, I might get some gloves and a box of masks after I get off work.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Skeleton Man: FormlessOne: 7 cities, 20+ million people quarantined - you know full well the death toll's gonna be a lot higher than 17 by the time the folks who think that they just have the flu start keeling the fark over...

It was 1 city yesterday and 3 this morning. If it's really 7 now... yikes.

Yep. Five cities, as of 7 hours ago, and seven cities as of two hours or so ago. Cities affected include Wuhan, Huanggang, Zhijiang, Ezhou, Qianjiang, Chibi, and Xiantao, covering over 27 million people.

Imagine trying to quarantine the population of Florida...


You say that like it's a bad thing.
 
zpaul
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dead man walking here.   Respiratory therapist in Texas I'm gonna see em all.   Isolate  your ass.
 
feanorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Add 2-3 zeros after every number you hear and you'll probably be a fair shake closer to the truth of things.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Imagine trying to quarantine the population of Florida...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: FormlessOne: 7 cities, 20+ million people quarantined - you know full well the death toll's gonna be a lot higher than 17 by the time the folks who think that they just have the flu start keeling the fark over...

It was 1 city yesterday and 3 this morning. If it's really 7 now... yikes.


Latest : Japan has confirmed a second case of coronavirus in a Wuhan male who was visiting Tokyo - NHK

And it looks like the chinese government has sent in the marines to enforce the quarantine...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Zombie time is fast approaching. Double tap! Cardio! Lets get ready
 
HempHead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Is there a single person who understands what the hell the headline is supposed to mean?

"You only need one super shedder to say, 'This dog is going to hunt,' " he said.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hong Kong Flu-ey
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

coronavirus: and now there's a possible case at a university in Texas. Honestly, if there really were only a few hundred cases with a few dozen deaths, i doubt China would have closed off tens of millions of people. I think we can all guess that this situation will get worse before it gets better. And yet, I'm not panicking, even though i live in a city that is 10% ethnic Chinese. I'll just avoid dim sum for a while. Also Chipotle, but that's unrelated.

/// sorry not sorry about the user name


This is fake news
university in Texas.


????
That could be anywhere.
Fact that u said it incorrectly,
Make me not trust you.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Skeleton Man: FormlessOne: 7 cities, 20+ million people quarantined - you know full well the death toll's gonna be a lot higher than 17 by the time the folks who think that they just have the flu start keeling the fark over...

It was 1 city yesterday and 3 this morning. If it's really 7 now... yikes.

Yep. Five cities, as of 7 hours ago, and seven cities as of two hours or so ago. Cities affected include Wuhan, Huanggang, Zhijiang, Ezhou, Qianjiang, Chibi, and Xiantao, covering over 27 million people.

Imagine trying to quarantine the population of Florida...


That would make some interesting florida man news...

Gonna be a laugh if this thing continues for months, spreads in the US and lasts until hurricane season.

Fark user imageView Full Size

So basically : we know fark all... nothing to see here....
 
AeAe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My survival plan is to kill a prepper and take his stuff. How, you say? Long range rifle and a good scope.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
3 billion trips over Lunar New Year
14 day incubation period
super-spreaders
people taking cold medicines to bypass checkpoints
People already showing up in far off places with virus

\I did stay at a Holiday inn last night.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: And people scoffed at those of us who stockpiled a year of food and ammo. Now we'll see who has the last laugh.


I know a guy who's been filling rounds with dirt. LOL LOL LOL.
But just a few boxes each case off the line.
Wait, JK.
🙃
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hissatsu: trappedspirit: I wish we could get some news about this virus.  I feel like it's a media blackout.  Anyone have any news for the fark community?

We don't have real news, but we do have wild rumors, clueless speculation, and end of the world fatalism. Will that suffice?


If the world was gunna end it would have already.
Meh. Not happen ing.
Mankind? Who knows
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: yakmans_dad: Is there a single person who understands what the hell the headline is supposed to mean?

If it is contagious enough that one sick person could infect 14 people (especially 14 people who are trained not to get infected), then it stands to reason that the reported number of sick people should be much higher than the reported number.


Suggested alternate:

Though there are 14 healthcare workers who have been infected by a single patient, are we to believe that there are only600 total cases?

*****

What amazes me is that the krait is one of the vectors. Who the fark kisses a farking krait?

Al Wilson - The snake (with lyrics)
Youtube 2Vjfw7UHl_E
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

feanorn: Add 2-3 zeros after every number you hear and you'll probably be a fair shake closer to the truth of things.


10 got 1400 ppl sick?????????
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One thing that has been reported from wuhan hospitals : they have run out of virus test kits like yesterday.

So of course the ''number of cases'' hasnt gone up.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Incubation period is somewhere between 5 and 14 days.  There is probably 100,000 infected.
More by the time you finish reading this post.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: rebelyell2006: yakmans_dad: Is there a single person who understands what the hell the headline is supposed to mean?

If it is contagious enough that one sick person could infect 14 people (especially 14 people who are trained not to get infected), then it stands to reason that the reported number of sick people should be much higher than the reported number.

Suggested alternate:

Though there are 14 healthcare workers who have been infected by a single patient, are we to believe that there are only600 total cases?

*****

What amazes me is that the krait is one of the vectors. Who the fark kisses a farking krait?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Vjfw7UH​l_E]


Best way to get a pearl for a lightsaber.
 
