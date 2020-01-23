 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Fun fact: 'Happy N-word Day' is not the official holiday name of the third Monday in January   (wpde.com)
    Fail, UofSC community, European Union  
878 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 4:00 PM (48 minutes ago)



Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr., I am ready to judge the woman who posted the image not by the color of her skin, but by the abhorrent content of her character.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why I just wish people "Happy holiday" so as not to offend
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
True, it's actually "Happy Attractive and Successful African American Day"

Yes I typed the whole phrase, did not use the short cut.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WithinReason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But I thought monday this week was when I could use that word without consequence?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It just surprised me in 2020, that we still have people using this kind of language to describe others. It's really disgusting to me, it's absolutely repugnant," says USC's Law School student AC Parham.

Really? Care to play absolutely anything online?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The overt stupidity and ugliness of these people is stupefying.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It just shows how ignorance how some people still are.

I am going to respectfully disagree with the word ignorance, and just replace it with stupid then cut the extra how.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
""It just shows how ignorance how some people still are. How there's a lot of work to be done," says USC student Moji Awe."


what is this blathering of English words?  Some journalist chose to quote this.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everyone tells me that "Indian Giver" is a racist term, yet when I call them renegers, all hell breaks lose!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's Nintendo day?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Quick note: Black Monday is also not an acceptable phrase.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorority chick acts like sorority chick. News at 11.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Parham is also a part of Phi Mu sorority

She better watch out she doesn't get demoted to Omega Mu.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: Everyone tells me that "Indian Giver" is a racist term, yet when I call them renegers, all hell breaks lose!


"How is giving someone something and then taking it back 'Indian giving'?"
"Yeah! White people invented that"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Earlier today, we were made aware of a social media post by one of our students that contained a disgusting racist epitaph absolutely not reflective of who we are as gamecocks."

FFS

If her parents co-signed a student loan, they should demand their money back.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: Everyone tells me that "Indian Giver" is a racist term, yet when I call them renegers, all hell breaks lose!


It was always my understanding that "Indian Giver" referred to European American agreeing to give things to Native Americans and then either reneging or forcibly  taking it back. It works just as well between India and Britain
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

smed7: ""It just shows how ignorance how some people still are. How there's a lot of work to be done," says USC student Moji Awe."


what is this blathering of English words?  Some journalist chose to quote this.


Some college student actually said this. English is not my first language and this word soup is an assault. I had to read it several times to make sure it's actually worded that way and I wasn't simply having a stroke.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It just surprised me in 2020, that we still have people using this kind of language to describe others."

Then she listened to a hip hop album and her head exploded.
 
