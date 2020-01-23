 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Bank discriminates against check that was won in a discrimination lawsuit, prompting lawsuit for discrimination. Discrimination   (newsweek.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"asks that he was making"?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that the bank should recognize a check from their own attorneys to settle this sort of thing...
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call to lawyer: "You're not going to believe this...."
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo dawg, we heard that you like discrimination...
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suziequzie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, he's gonna get a DOUBLE payday at this rate!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Yo dawg, we heard that you like discrimination...


I hope he gets a discrimination check with this discrimination check. Fark this shiat.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he makes bank off this BS.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suziequzie: Wow, he's gonna get a DOUBLE payday at this rate!


Hopefully more.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this guy has a long and fulfilling retirement courtesy of all the people that apparently have a problem with him being black and doing stuff.

What an absolute absurdity. I hope whomever made the decision at that bank finds themselves unemployed. Because this is baseless. Especially after the LAWYER WHO WON A DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT ALREADY SAID IT WAS LEGIT.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like he's caught in an infinite loop
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bank Teller Betty?

FTFA: "'How did you get this money?' she asked Thomas before she walked away from the counter, according to the complaint. He explained that it was from the settlement of a lawsuit."

Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm that this kind of thing happens. And black tellers can be just as bad as white. I never had the cops called on me but I was sent away empty handed quite a few times. Direct deposit    is the greatest thing ever invented.
 
th0th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, the judge presiding over the new case is going to openly ask why "you people" keep showing up in court.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: I hope this guy has a long and fulfilling retirement courtesy of all the people that apparently have a problem with him being black and doing stuff.

What an absolute absurdity. I hope whomever made the decision at that bank finds themselves unemployed. Because this is baseless. Especially after the LAWYER WHO WON A DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT ALREADY SAID IT WAS LEGIT.


Yep. This guy deserves a settlement from that bank for the value of the check he attempted to cash there, plus legal fees, plus a nice punitive penalty equal to the amount of the check he attempted to cash there, plus word that the bank manager was terminated from employment for cause.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, it was for $250 large and he wanted it all in 20's.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he sues that bank out of existence and the bank teller spends the rest of their life unemployable and their children starve and pets run away.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Bank Teller Betty?

FTFA: "'How did you get this money?' she asked Thomas before she walked away from the counter, according to the complaint. He explained that it was from the settlement of a lawsuit."

Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.


In the UK banks have to abide by stringent anti money laundering rules. I get asked where the money has come from if I make an overpayment on my mortgage.

No idea if it's the same in the US, just giving some context for comparison.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be adding a few zeros to that check, particularly because the bank manager insisted upon pressing trying to press charges for an offense that he personally verified did not occur.  What a doozy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a few packs of ones too, and stop at the strip club on the way back from the bank.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suziequzie: Wow, he's gonna get a DOUBLE payday at this rate!


But will be get discriminated against trying to deposit that settlement check?  If so he is on the path to infinite discrimination settlements/being discriminated against loop.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: It's like he's caught in an infinite loop


That's infinite payday!! WIN!!!!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next bank will do the same.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
double WOW

we had this just  happen in Canada when a grampa went to open an account for and with his granddaughter.

maybe the teller hadn't seen an Indian Status Card before, but she could have asked someone if she had concerns instead of calling the police, who promptly handcuffed grandpa and 12 year old girl before even learning that nothing was wrong.

it's disgusting.  i hope both these cases win big bucks and these idiot employees get their wages garnished to repay it until they die.  heh
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: The good news is that the bank should recognize a check from their own attorneys to settle this sort of thing...


Course he doesn't deal with that bunch of racist anymore, I hope his lawsuit includes termination for the racist employees.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Bank Teller Betty?

FTFA: "'How did you get this money?' she asked Thomas before she walked away from the counter, according to the complaint. He explained that it was from the settlement of a lawsuit."

Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.


Right!?????
There  would be literally  no crime at  all if banks were actually asking people how they get this money?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i deposited a cashiers check for over 100k when i bought my house. no one asked me where it came from. they put it my account and i even got loud when they said it could take over a week for all the funds to be available

/white
//male
///failing upwards
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

saywhonow: I hope this guy has a long and fulfilling retirement courtesy of all the people that apparently have a problem with him being black and doing stuff.

What an absolute absurdity. I hope whomever made the decision at that bank finds themselves unemployed. Because this is baseless. Especially after the LAWYER WHO WON A DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT ALREADY SAID IT WAS LEGIT.


This.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: pounddawg: It's like he's caught in an infinite loop

That's infinite payday!! WIN!!!!


A whole STACK of checks he cannot deposit anywhere.

\stupid teller is stupid
 
camarugala
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Huh, my inflammatory post got deleted. I guess i know where on the political spectrum the mods sit. May the pork fat greased pole slowly slide up their rectums causing a discomfort unmatched by any anal play they have experienced before.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pert: Lochsteppe: Bank Teller Betty?

FTFA: "'How did you get this money?' she asked Thomas before she walked away from the counter, according to the complaint. He explained that it was from the settlement of a lawsuit."

Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.

In the UK banks have to abide by stringent anti money laundering rules. I get asked where the money has come from if I make an overpayment on my mortgage.

No idea if it's the same in the US, just giving some context for comparison.


And yet his bank is in the US. We really don't need the context. Or the comparison. All the manager had to do was put a hold on his funds until the check cleared the bank it was drawn on. If it didn't clear because it was fraudulent or any other reason they are out nothing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't think I've ever deposited a big check and then been able to withdraw money from the deposit instantly, it pretty much always takes a day or so for the funds to become available. Although a bank has also never called the cops on me for asking when the money would be available.
 
camarugala
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good fun guys. You know i still love you! Jojo iou
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Bank Teller Betty?

FTFA: "'How did you get this money?' she asked Thomas before she walked away from the counter, according to the complaint. He explained that it was from the settlement of a lawsuit."

Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.


Yes, in fact they are required to ask if it is over a specific amount, federal anti-moneylaundering statute.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've had the same issues and I'm pasty.  It's a bank thing.  So glad direct deposit handles it for me now.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this guy should just give up and re-roll his character.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From TFA: "He went to cash it at a TCF Bank on Middlebelt Road Livonia, Michigan, at around 3 p.m. that same day to deposit the check, open a savings account and draw out some cash. "

This is at his bank, where he's had an account for 2 years.

"He's upset that two officers questioned him inside the bank, while two others stood guard outside, he said, adding he was an account holder for nearly two years at that TCF branch. "
https://www.freep.com/story/news/loca​l​/michigan/detroit/2020/01/23/tcf-bank-​race-discrimination-case-sauntore-thom​as/4546199002/

So he said screw that bank.

"Thomas ended up withdrawing the balance of his account at TCF Bank and closing it. An hour later, he opened an account at a Chase bank in Detroit and deposited the check there. The check cleared and the money was in his account early the following morning, the complaint said.

Thomas was not arrested and no charges were filed against him, the Free Press reported."
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Don't think I've ever deposited a big check and then been able to withdraw money from the deposit instantly, it pretty much always takes a day or so for the funds to become available. Although a bank has also never called the cops on me for asking when the money would be available.


They told him that and he was willing to wait.

"According to Wennerberg, Thomas wanted to deposit the two larger checks in his bank account, which, Wennerberg said, had only 52 cents in it. And he wanted to cash the $13,000 check, he said, adding the bank told him that those funds would be on hold for two business days, and that Thomas said "fine." "
https://www.freep.com/story/news/loca​l​/michigan/detroit/2020/01/23/tcf-bank-​race-discrimination-case-sauntore-thom​as/4546199002/
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thorpe: El_Dan: Don't think I've ever deposited a big check and then been able to withdraw money from the deposit instantly, it pretty much always takes a day or so for the funds to become available. Although a bank has also never called the cops on me for asking when the money would be available.

They told him that and he was willing to wait.

"According to Wennerberg, Thomas wanted to deposit the two larger checks in his bank account, which, Wennerberg said, had only 52 cents in it. And he wanted to cash the $13,000 check, he said, adding the bank told him that those funds would be on hold for two business days, and that Thomas said "fine." "
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local​/michigan/detroit/2020/01/23/tcf-bank-​race-discrimination-case-sauntore-thom​as/4546199002/


Wtf, the bank spokesman told a reporter what this guy's balance was AND disclosed the amount of a confidential settlement, this bank is SO hosed. Regulators are going to give the bank a roto rooter colonoscopy.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.


I am pretty sure any financial institution such as banks and casinos are required to ask when it is over a certain amount. They need to make sure you didn't get it from something illegal like growing marijuana in a legal state or something.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: I hope he sues that bank out of existence and the bank teller spends the rest of their life unemployable and their children starve and pets run away.


You are a bank teller and your employer requires you question the validity of cheques when they are larger sums. I say sue the bank but send the teller for retraining rather than firing.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TCF Bank business model is to go to low income areas and Fark the locals.  They held billions in home loans before the housing crisis and pawned it off one the feds.

They are totally racist farks that need to go to jail!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: Lochsteppe: Bank Teller Betty?

FTFA: "'How did you get this money?' she asked Thomas before she walked away from the counter, according to the complaint. He explained that it was from the settlement of a lawsuit."

Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.

Yes, in fact they are required to ask if it is over a specific amount, federal anti-moneylaundering statute.


Huh. Well, I guess I just outed myself to all of Fark as a small check casher. ( ._.)
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ehhh my bank has a $20k a day check deposit max (and it is a large well known bank) and states you need to speak to them if you are going to deposit more. Also every bank I know won't let you cash a $13,000 check. When I deposit checks over $500, $500 is available immediately and the rest is available in a few days. Seems to me the bank followed standard rules and he thought he was above them. This being Detroit, I'd bet anything the workers were black. I live in S. Texas and my city is 80% Hispanic so I always laugh when some guy whines about the racist cops who arrested some dude because he's "brown" when most of the cops are Hispanic.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: robodog: Lochsteppe: Bank Teller Betty?

FTFA: "'How did you get this money?' she asked Thomas before she walked away from the counter, according to the complaint. He explained that it was from the settlement of a lawsuit."

Is this something your bank is ever allowed to ask you? I mean, unless you hand them a stack of counterfeit hundreds. Dude kept his cool better than I would have.

Yes, in fact they are required to ask if it is over a specific amount, federal anti-moneylaundering statute.

Huh. Well, I guess I just outed myself to all of Fark as a small check casher. ( ._.)


If a bank is being conservative a SAR report is anything over $5k if it's unusual, even looser institutions trigger at $10k.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

davynelson: double WOW

we had this just  happen in Canada when a grampa went to open an account for and with his granddaughter.

maybe the teller hadn't seen an Indian Status Card before, but she could have asked someone if she had concerns instead of calling the police, who promptly handcuffed grandpa and 12 year old girl before even learning that nothing was wrong.

it's disgusting.  i hope both these cases win big bucks and these idiot employees get their wages garnished to repay it until they die.  heh


You are too nice.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thorpe: El_Dan: Don't think I've ever deposited a big check and then been able to withdraw money from the deposit instantly, it pretty much always takes a day or so for the funds to become available. Although a bank has also never called the cops on me for asking when the money would be available.

They told him that and he was willing to wait.

"According to Wennerberg, Thomas wanted to deposit the two larger checks in his bank account, which, Wennerberg said, had only 52 cents in it. And he wanted to cash the $13,000 check, he said, adding the bank told him that those funds would be on hold for two business days, and that Thomas said "fine." "
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local​/michigan/detroit/2020/01/23/tcf-bank-​race-discrimination-case-sauntore-thom​as/4546199002/


Yea, based on that link the bank looks pretty racist then.
 
