(Stat News) WHO declines to declare Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
35
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whu-WHO!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WUHAN! Got you all in check!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, the disease will spread as far as Niagara Falls.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
time to put all the dna points into genetic reshuffle and drug resistance. also probably max the transmission vectors as well.
 
King Something
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If only there was a doctor who could help.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Announcing a public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, grants the WHO director-general certain powers, including the ability to issue recommendations for how countries should respond.

The power to issue recommendations? How can any one person be trusted with such power?
AeAe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The infected cow has already left the barn. Or was it a horse?
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wuhan Clan ain't nuthin' to fark with.
 
Znuh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They got raked over the coals with SARS, so we get to see them misstep again with under-responding here.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They don't know what they don't know. It's a valid reason for holding off on action, if you're planning on issuing global guidelines for handling something like this. Knowing whether the smoldering flame you see is a grease fire or a magnesium fire determines your response, and if you pick the wrong response, you can exacerbate the problem.

The caveat is "so you better get off your asses and get educated, pretty damned quick." Wait too long, and it doesn't matter because you're stuck in a goddamned inferno and no one gets points for being right if they're dead before they can tell someone or do something.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe this means things aren't so bad?🤷
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Znuh: They got raked over the coals with SARS, so we get to see them misstep again with under-responding here.


And I increasingly suspect that China's running a line of horseshiat when it comes to infection & mortality rates.
 
trialpha
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Announcing a public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, grants the WHO director-general certain powers, including the ability to issue recommendations for how countries should respond.

The power to issue recommendations? How can any one person be trusted with such power?
By the powers vested in me, I hereby declare that you should probably wash your hands.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe this means things aren't so bad?🤷


We're in the darkest timeline.

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?


... are you new here or something?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?


Something about Phil Spector comes to mind.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Znuh: They got raked over the coals with SARS, so we get to see them misstep again with under-responding here.


Toronto got a great Rolling Stones and AC/DC show outta SARS, so it wasn't all bad.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?


Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina eggs, I think.
 
trialpha
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?

... are you new here or something?


I've been here for many, many years. Honestly, I can't really recall beating a subject to death to this extent before. At least in a single day, anyway.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?


Trump.  Every day that horse is dug up and beaten again.  This is a nice break actually.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheLogicAvenger: trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?

Trump.  Every day that horse is dug up and beaten again.  This is a nice break actually.


^ so much this. plus i've been replaying fallout 4 recently so i'm ready for the apocalypse.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I haven't heard anything about a worrisome death rate.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This did not originate in St. Louis wolves
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Boojum2k: Announcing a public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, grants the WHO director-general certain powers, including the ability to issue recommendations for how countries should respond.

The power to issue recommendations? How can any one person be trusted with such power?
By the powers vested in me, I hereby declare that you should probably wash your hands.


AeAe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
25 dead with 800 infections. That's 3%.

I haven't been following this super close but I think most of the fatalities were older folks. Maybe weakened immunities?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wookie Milson: Wuhan Clan ain't nuthin' to fark with.


Proteck yo immune system.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheLogicAvenger: trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?

Trump.  Every day that horse is dug up and beaten again.  This is a nice break actually.


It's actually educational in a certain way, unlike Trump posts.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I LOL'd at your headline way more than I should have, submitter.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trialpha: This is the 16th article on main today regarding the virus. Has their ever been this many posts about the same thing on Fark before?


Her emails?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AeAe: The infected cow has already left the barn. Or was it a horse?


Don't be absurd.  How can a cow leave a horse?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 523x143]
[Fark user image 294x128]


jesus... wondering just how farky this all really is
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... can't remember the last time i got filterpwned on the eff yoo see kay word, but dammit...
 
