koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities were alerted to her post after it was criticised by social media users

Does this mean a good guy with a shaming stops bad guys with an online presence? That cyber bullying is a good thing in the right hands?

/:P
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder


let's try again without the racist undertones
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, the world's gonna end not because two mighty superpowers have missiles aimed at each other and itchy fingers on the buttons, but because some idiot with more entitlement than brains snuck through a checkpoint because she had restaurant reservations.

"I know a plague is ravaging five countries, but I simply MUST get to Sardis to see how Chef Brucellosis has elevated beans on toast."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CanuckInCA: lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder

let's try again without the racist undertones


Its not racist. First of all, theres one race, the human race. Second of all, she's an entitled full of herself piece of shiat and I have ZERO respect for her or anyone like her.

She's like a white rich kid driving around drunk AF facebooking it live knowing that no matter how many people they hurt/kill, nothing will happen to them because their daddy is a senator.

People like that need a good old beating
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: CanuckInCA: lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder

let's try again without the racist undertones

Its not racist. First of all, theres one race, the human race. Second of all, she's an entitled full of herself piece of shiat and I have ZERO respect for her or anyone like her.

She's like a white rich kid driving around drunk AF facebooking it live knowing that no matter how many people they hurt/kill, nothing will happen to them because their daddy is a senator.

People like that need a good old beating


Look you can just admit you were wrong to say it the way you did.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder


Silent but deadly?
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: Jeez, the world's gonna end not because two mighty superpowers have missiles aimed at each other and itchy fingers on the buttons, but because some idiot with more entitlement than brains snuck through a checkpoint because she had restaurant reservations.

"I know a plague is ravaging five countries, but I simply MUST get to Sardis to see how Chef Brucellosis has elevated beans on toast."



See it is possible to criticize her without invoking some yellow peril hysteria, lolmao500
 
Jedekai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: lolmao500: CanuckInCA: lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder

let's try again without the racist undertones

Its not racist. First of all, theres one race, the human race. Second of all, she's an entitled full of herself piece of shiat and I have ZERO respect for her or anyone like her.

She's like a white rich kid driving around drunk AF facebooking it live knowing that no matter how many people they hurt/kill, nothing will happen to them because their daddy is a senator.

People like that need a good old beating

Look you can just admit you were wrong to say it the way you did.


Err... what COUNTRY is she from?
 
Znuh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, so sorry everybody. I know I might be a disease factor, and that apparently the spreads three times faster than the SARS virus prior,But you know I had to think of myself. Screw the rest of you, don't care if I've infected the world. My table was waiting.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder

let's try again without the racist undertones


What racist undertones.  She's Chinese.  That is a fact. If you think calling  someone Chinese is an insult, then I submit to you that YOU are the racist.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: CanuckInCA: lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder

let's try again without the racist undertones

What racist undertones.  She's Chinese.  That is a fact. If you think calling  someone Chinese is an insult, then I submit to you that YOU are the racist.


In fairness, if we were talking about some dumb American doing something like this, we'd be harsh about it.

She's Chinese. That's a descriptor that is relevant when discussing the likelihood of spreading a virulent disease that is currently in China
 
nanim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ftfa: ' she took fever medicine to mask flu-like symptoms to bypass temperature checks.,, She wrote: "I had a fever and a cough before I left'

Tip of the coughing iceberg.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She wrote: "I had a fever and a cough before I left - I was so scared. I quickly took some medicine and checked my temperature. Luckily the temperature was controlled and I had a smooth journey through the border." -- It's nice to see that self entitlement isn't just an American thing.

/baby can you dig your man....
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her social credit score is now in negative territory
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: CanuckInCA: lolmao500: Charge her chinese ass with attempted murder

let's try again without the racist undertones

What racist undertones.  She's Chinese.  That is a fact. If you think calling  someone Chinese is an insult, then I submit to you that YOU are the  your Canadian ass isracist.


FTFY.
 
