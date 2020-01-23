 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Argue over a bag of shrimp? That's a stabbing   (wpxi.com) divider line
14
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happened to the shrimp?
 
jman144
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bubba-Gump: Beyond Thunderdome
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is not the women scissoring story that I was hoping to to read about
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmm... What kinda shrimp we talking here?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A lot of people don't realize what's really going on
 
zinny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
skrimps
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hmm... What kinda shrimp we talking here?


Dont think they were. People dont get stabbed over shrimp. Now skrimps on the other hand....a biatch will get cut.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Forrest.......Why'd this happen!?

/Bubba would be turning in his grave....
//Shrimp salad
//I think that's it...
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I do love me some skrimps
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tis no secret amongst family that I do like shrimp. In my much younger days, teenage buddies did not understand, just yet.

So there were the four of us at an all you can eat buffet in the Florida Keys. We helped ourselves to everything. Me, boiled jumbo shrimp. As we sat down to dig in, Jamie saw my plate and said something smart-assish, intimating that I couldn't eat that many shrimp, and that he could eat more. Challenge accepted.

He flat gave up, miserable, at 65. I kept on til 83. Stopped only because everyone else was ready to leave already.

I took his bet of 50¢ (big money at the time) before leaving the table.

/thanks, Coral Grill
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Tis no secret amongst family that I do like shrimp. In my much younger days, teenage buddies did not understand, just yet.

So there were the four of us at an all you can eat buffet in the Florida Keys. We helped ourselves to everything. Me, boiled jumbo shrimp. As we sat down to dig in, Jamie saw my plate and said something smart-assish, intimating that I couldn't eat that many shrimp, and that he could eat more. Challenge accepted.

He flat gave up, miserable, at 65. I kept on til 83. Stopped only because everyone else was ready to leave already.

I took his bet of 50¢ (big money at the time) before leaving the table.

/thanks, Coral Grill


We have a sports bar/restaurant locally that has a 35 shrimp platter done in your choice of style.  That is really about all I can do in one sitting.

/good size shrimp, good price too.
//probably shouldn't eat that many really
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kindms: A lot of people don't realize what's really going on


They're just trying to prawn off their puns.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Assaulted with seafood
 
Report