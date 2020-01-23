 Skip to content
(Moo Bark Zap)   K9 cop responds to rural burglary call. Cop releases the dog. Cow moos. Dog bites cow. Cop tasers dog. Cow tramples cop. There also was no burglary. The Aristocrats   (gabnewsonline.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow. Lmao.
 
maxalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Respect the police, they know how to handle the situation.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Barney Fife is smiling
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That dog wanted steak.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What does the fox say?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't mess with the cows...

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you have to taser your dog to get it to stop, maybe it needs more training.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If there was ever any doubt, this proves to me that mankind was worth while.  No other species could accomplish this level of connection, paired with this triangle of failure.
 
Dictatorial_Flair [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only cops can be trusted with guns, guys!
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember a day when "Moo Bark Zap" would have become a new Fark meme.

Sadly that day is gone

/kudos subby
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If you have to taser your dog to get it to stop, maybe it needs more training.


Exactly.  This was obviously not a professionally trained K-9 officer.  The dog or the human handler.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If you have to taser your dog to get it to stop, maybe it needs more training.


If you are an officer who is unable to control your animal--maybe you need more training.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
if their was ever a time to allow "pig" in a headline it was this story
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And all is right with the world.
🧘
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These farking cops. Always inept.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, and is it really proper discipline protocol to taser a working dog?

No wonder the poor thing bites cows.

Where is the Very Good Boy Protection League on this?
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oh, and is it really proper discipline protocol to taser a working dog?

No wonder the poor thing bites cows.

Where is the Very Good Boy Protection League on this?


Forget it Jake, it's New Zealand.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Only cops can be trusted with guns, guys!


Or high capacity assault dogs.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember, they would eat you if they could.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was no "accident" that the cow had made the initial burglary call...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
