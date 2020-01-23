 Skip to content
(Literary Hub)   Remember that time some guy tried to use "Pepsi Points" to buy a jet? Then hilarity ensued   (lithub.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The worst part of it was that it was a Harrier.  That's a crappy fighter jet.  Subsonic, and a very hard plane to fly.  They have a very high accident rate.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soporific
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How much for Jenna Maroney?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got a CD case, sunglasses in a cool metal case, a couple hacky sacks, and some more cool stuff from Pepsi points. Still have em somewhere. Used to get a bunch of cool shiat with Kool-Aid points and Kraft Mac N Cheese UPCs too. Lucky Charms once sent me a baby live Christmas tree in the mail.

Man, being a kid in the 90s was SUPER DOPE.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still waiting on my Guinness bar towel.

/oblig
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh man.  that's a collector's Yoda with the belly button.  I'll bet it's worth at least 100k if it's NIB.

Pawn Jerk:  I know someone in the business and let's see what he says
CBG:  Oh you must be kidding.  That is the Yoda that says, like 5 different things.  I would not give one bent wookie for it.
Pawn Jerk:  I'll offer half a bent wookie or two Ewok skins.
 
Opacity
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh to have $700k just sitting around allowing you to be a jerk in the 90s
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Skeleton Man: I got a CD case, sunglasses in a cool metal case, a couple hacky sacks, and some more cool stuff from Pepsi points. Still have em somewhere. Used to get a bunch of cool shiat with Kool-Aid points and Kraft Mac N Cheese UPCs too. Lucky Charms once sent me a baby live Christmas tree in the mail.

Man, being a kid in the 90s was SUPER DOPE.


I won an original Gameboy out of a box of Mario cookies. The 90s were awesome as a kid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They still teach this in 1L contracts classes. The video of the original commercial is still available on YouTube somewhere.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The teenager's comment that flying a Harrier Jet to school "sure beats the bus" evinces an improbably insouciant attitude toward the relative difficulty and danger of piloting a fighter plane in a residential area, as opposed to taking public transportation."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenedos2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The article was interesting until it went wild and crazy explaining how numbers worked...
 
