(Vox)   Millennials, always on the cutting edge, they're even getting their midlife crises started early   (vox.com) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uh, Millenials are entering their mid-life. They're in their 30's now.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Out of snyc?
There is no in sync*, life is never the same for different periods and different locales/countries.

/*unless you count the band, but who does.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those kids!

/ Ducks and covers.
 
davynelson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Generalizing about 'generations' is one of the lazier tropes one must contend with daily.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welcome to 50, Millennials!

*presses finger to earpiece* ... not even close?

Oh. Uh. Jesus.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boomers had their own show for that.
Thirtysomething
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Boomers had their own show for that.
Thirtysomething


god i farking hated that miserable show
 
SBinRR
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: SBinRR: Boomers had their own show for that.
Thirtysomething

god i farking hated that miserable show


Same
 
ranna [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
35 today....I am 1 really bad day away from my entire world crumbling I can't tell if it's mid life anything or still trying to figure out what I'm doing but it sucks
House, car, student loans thankful for computer games and Netflix but yeah shiat isn't rosy
 
ajgeek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The median age of a first-time home buyer is 32. (It was 29 in the 1970s and '80s.) That is, if you can afford to buy a home given student debt, the gig economy, and rising house prices.

Yay! I'm above average! And the longer I go, the worse the housing prices will be! This is sustainable forever!

/Wait...
 
majestic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, just fark off. You are encountering difficulties in your thirties? Boo, farking hoo. You have decades of grief and hard times to come. If you are lucky. My life seems to go in spurts of 2-3 years of crap and 7 years of YEAH! Those 7 years seem to take a long time to cover the 2-3 years, though.

Anyway, buck up, buttercup. Life is hard unless you were born rich.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

davynelson: Generalizing about 'generations' is one of the lazier tropes one must contend with daily.


True.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Boomers had their own show for that.
Thirtysomething


That show didn't have anywhere near enough ennui.
 
