(Time)   On this day, Jan. 23rd: "You know, for kids"   (time.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean the Hudsucker Industries' hula hoop there, subby.

You know, for kids
Youtube 7G5F8ObYgjI
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: I think you mean the Hudsucker Industries' hula hoop there, subby.


You really should watch movies until they end, there Chief.  ;-)

The Hudsucker Proxy ending Scene
Youtube P52eqNKCpYc
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: elvisaintdead: I think you mean the Hudsucker Industries' hula hoop there, subby.

You really should watch movies until they end, there Chief.  ;-)

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/P52eqNKC​pYc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=105&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


It's been a while. I stand corrected.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure sure.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to kill someone with a Frisbee
Youtube XrReXAG8VFA
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d1v3t0rdobjdgs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could never get those stupid things to come back.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Could never get those stupid things to come back.


Should have shown it more love when it was little!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn2.dizkover.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: [d1v3t0rdobjdgs.cloudfront.net image 850x478]


He invented the frisbee AND wrote Johnny B Goode? Truly the greatest genius of our time!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My Grandmother worked at Frisbie Pies in the late 40s. We have a pie plate somewhere.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nostalgia Critic - "Y'know for Kids!!" compilation
Youtube yqYFI_ZbyUg
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Extruded

Plastic

Dingus
 
SBinRR
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Looks like Ralph Jr abandoned one of his Family Circus memes.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First saw a Frisbee at the 1964 New York World's Fair and thought it was the most wonderful thing ever invented.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Useful for cleaning, ahem, stuff.
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rotten kids! I swear I'm keeping the next frisbee that ends up in my yard!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuffy: Could never get those stupid things to come back.


You gotta throw it into the wind, about 75 degrees or so from horizontal. It'll go up, stall, and come back to you.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
you know, for kids
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: I think you mean the Hudsucker Industries' hula hoop there, subby.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7G5F8ObY​gjI]


Massively underrated movie, and still holds up exquisitely today.

/it's a BLUE letter!
 
