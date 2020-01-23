 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Canadian hotel offers free stays on Valentine's Day for 18 years if you have a baby 9 months after popping in for special nooner package   (hotelzed.com) divider line
14
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Heh.

My wedding date to mrs bughunter: Jan 11
Birthdate of bughunter 2.0:  Oct 11
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cheesy Porn Music
Youtube nKE1tLAH1BQ
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does it count if it was my secretary?
 
Ianman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It takes 10 months, game is rigged...
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it the Empress in Victoria?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Room cleaners are less than impressed.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
IF YOU BOOK A NOONER THIS VALENTINE'S DAY AND WELCOME A BABY INTO YOUR FAMILY NINE MONTHS LATER, WE'LL GIVE YOU A FREE VALENTINE'S DAY STAY AT HOTEL ZED FOR THE NEXT 18 YEARS!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Fertility Hotel?

So if the baby is a month early or a month late?
Way to have one more thing to bicker about.

/there's a nice saying in Arabic about relationships. Brain "functioning" on three hours of sleep. Will write it down in some other thread.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ianman: It takes 10 months, game is rigged...


Leap year.

That's my go-to excuse for everything in 2020.
 
You are Borg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Is it the Empress in Victoria?


The Hotel Zed
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ianman: It takes 10 months, game is rigged...


We're counting regular months, not metric.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So if the baby is a month early


Premature checkout time and the continental breakfast gets a lot smaller.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Is it the Empress in Victoria?


I've stayed there. Wonderful hotel.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those of you who pretend to be concerned about manmade global warming should get in on this. What harm can one more cute lil babby do?
 
Report