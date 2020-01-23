 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Dear Employee, if you don't replace that busted ass hoopty in the parking lot we will fire you   (twitter.com) divider line
    Asinine  
Original Tweet:
 
I wanna see the car in question. I also want to know what shaitheel company this is that has an HR department that thinks this isn't absolutely rotten.

It's probably a trump LLC.
 
arrogantbastich: I wanna see the car in question. I also want to know what shaitheel company this is that has an HR department that thinks this isn't absolutely rotten.

It's probably a trump LLC.


Drink
 
This is one of those times you hope it's fake.
 
Is the car roadworthy and street legal?  If so, FU HR.  If not, it's still nunya biz.
 
This smells fake.
 
You want it that bad? Bring back perks like the company car.

/pensions would be nice while you're at it.
 
I bet they would have said something sooner if he rode a bike to work or *gasp* took public transit.
 
This is totally not fake..
 
Fake, fake, fake
 
Fake.
 
That's hilarious. I'd buy a 1983 k-car p.o.s. and park it right outside the vice president's window with a big f*cking 'Bernie 2020' sticker on it.
 
scottydoesntknow: This smells fake.


It's the mentality of a small, image-conscious company.  Probably a law or consulting firm.

And if it's here in the U.S., it's not illegal to fire them for it (in almost any situation).
 
scottydoesntknow: This smells fake.


My ex had to explain why here credit rating was what it was, just to get hired.
 
5 bucks, it's some company, that has ties, or, is conservative, and some snowflake made it up,
to garner attention.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want to say fake, but I've met enough petty a$$holes in my life to believe that someone in HR would do that.
 
The vehicle in question:

americancarcollector.comView Full Size
 
Been seeing this all over, almost positive it shakes out to be fake. Too inflammatory and over the top stupid.
 
I wonder if this is fake.
 
I drive a 20yr old car. I have seen a Lotus, various Jags and Porsches in my row. They can f off. I make north of 130. It's  a rough looking Pontiac gtp.
 
I'm sorry, all I see are boobs.
 
If the guy gets a decent lawyer, he may be able to afford several new cars as an outcome.
 
See  giblets this is what freedom is. Maybe we shouldn't let companies be free just a thought?
But keep loving the freedom , I guess.
Freedom to be homeless. Which by the way is quasi legal.
LOL LOL LOL LOL

Keep loving that free market
The market will push this company out of business.
LOL LOL LOL
 
How is "democracy in the workplace" going to solve this? Everyone gets a vote as to whether another employee's mode of transportation is acceptable?
 
I worked at a place that would make the poors park their busted vehicles in the back of the building for appearances.

And yes, the pay was, amazingly, not good
 
Occam's Disposable Razor: Been seeing this all over, almost positive it shakes out to be fake. Too inflammatory and over the top stupid.


Not for an HR employee. Pretty on target from what I've experienced.
 
My company used to comment not only my ride, but also on my spouse and wanted me to trade in for a newer model.
 
bigdog1960: I drive a 20yr old car. I have seen a Lotus, various Jags and Porsches in my row. They can f off. I make north of 130. It's  a rough looking Pontiac gtp.


You don't get rich or even comfortable spending your money on shiat you don't need.
 
The newest car I own is 20 years old, no way I would buy a car especially if I had to take out a loan or lease/rent because the company didn't like my choice of vehicles.
 
If real, not shocked. Know of a place that encouraged employees to constantly get a newer model car ever few years to look successful and keep the employee motivated to get bigger and better.  Yes some people in management push this narrative on their underlings.
 
I now only purchase 10 year old vehicles. Most of the value is gone so I pickup something with probably 100K left on the engine and transmission.

On average these will cost around the $1500 mark.

I think that shows better financial stability than making big monthly payments on a lease or financing for 4 years.
 
I can believe this.  In the military, you're constantly having to attend mandatory training that described what may be a telltale sign of an insider threat.  One of the indications is "financial problems," and a very beat-up car could be an indicator of that that "forced" some insufferable busybody to report the person as a potential insider threat susceptible to bribery/extortion.

/I always hated that training.  It includes depression/anxiety as a potential indicator of an insider threat.  Dude, it's a mental health condition, so go ahead and f*ck right off with that.
 
Klivian: You want it that bad? Bring back perks like the company car.

/pensions would be nice while you're at it.


Pensions?  Thatd be socialism.

/righty logic
 
My old accounting firm, god did I hate that place, had to tell a couple of senior staff and junior partners that they needed a more presentable car because clients would notice.

One of them went pure F you and got an immaculate Fiat 500 (the original version).

/then a TVR
//I think between the 2 they started once a week
 
BitwiseShift: My company used to comment not only my ride, but also on my spouse and wanted me to trade in for a newer model.


George Jones - The one i loved back then
Youtube H4PS_UmeGNg
 
What kind of idiot thinks that a workplace is a Democracy? You work for them, not the other way around, sweetie. Still a dick move, but this woman is in for a rude awakening if she thinks that somehow the workplace is somewhere where the workers have a say in shiat. It's the reality of working anywhere, lady.
 
Khellendros: scottydoesntknow: This smells fake.

It's the mentality of a small, image-conscious company.  Probably a law or consulting firm.

And if it's here in the U.S., it's not illegal to fire them for it (in almost any situation).


See : "right to work state"
There are no employee protections anymore. You have no rights, only privileges.

/Pics or it didn't happen.
 
Wasn't there an NFL player who took pride in driving an 80s Tercel to remind himself of his humble beginnings?
 
Democracy in the workplace?  What if everyone voted to enforce a "3-year old or newer car" rule?
 
Mikey1969: What kind of idiot thinks that a workplace is a Democracy? You work for them, not the other way around, sweetie. Still a dick move, but this woman is in for a rude awakening if she thinks that somehow the workplace is somewhere where the workers have a say in shiat. It's the reality of working anywhere, lady.


The Realty just described only exist because of people like you
 
arrogantbastich: I wanna see the car in question. I also want to know what shaitheel company this is that has an HR department that thinks this isn't absolutely rotten.

It's probably a trump LLC.


It's a racket. They've got friends at dealerships they can recommend.
 
goodncold: I now only purchase 10 year old vehicles. Most of the value is gone so I pickup something with probably 100K left on the engine and transmission.

On average these will cost around the $1500 mark.

I think that shows better financial stability than making big monthly payments on a lease or financing for 4 years.


Sometimes. But sometimes you'll get a lemon that you'll pump fortunes into for constant repairs.
 
X-Geek: How is "democracy in the workplace" going to solve this? Everyone gets a vote as to whether another employee's mode of transportation is acceptable?


The average employee might have a better understanding of the financial realities of non-executive workers than a pair of vice presidents do, and whether this is a waste of everyone's time.
 
Flab: Wasn't there an NFL player who took pride in driving an 80s Tercel to remind himself of his humble beginnings?


Apples and oranges
 
I don't think HR is going to mention something like WE KNOW YOU MAKE BANK, so pile more on with the fake votes.
 
Toxophil: Khellendros: scottydoesntknow: This smells fake.

It's the mentality of a small, image-conscious company.  Probably a law or consulting firm.

And if it's here in the U.S., it's not illegal to fire them for it (in almost any situation).

See : "right to work state"
There are no employee protections anymore. You have no rights, only privileges.

/Pics or it didn't happen.


Right to work does not mean what you think it means.
 
X-Geek: How is "democracy in the workplace" going to solve this? Everyone gets a vote as to whether another employee's mode of transportation is acceptable?


It's a better solution than handing over any such power to petty tyrants
 
X-Geek: How is "democracy in the workplace" going to solve this? Everyone gets a vote as to whether another employee's mode of transportation is acceptable?


SBinRR: Democracy in the workplace?  What if everyone voted to enforce a "3-year old or newer car" rule?


I should learn to refresh before posting after getting sidetracked for a couple minutes.
 
tothekor

Occam's Disposable Razor: Been seeing this all over, almost positive it shakes out to be fake. Too inflammatory and over the top stupid.

Not for an HR employee. Pretty on target from what I've experienced

I have worked with both good and bad HR people. Do they check credit, some but ANY HR person knows after that an employees person financial business is none of theirs and they should not have to justify it.
 
