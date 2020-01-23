 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Five cities now quarantined in China
54
•       •       •

54 Comments
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quarantined in five cities

idon'tthinkthatwordmeanswhatyouthinkit​means.jpg
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this gets to India they're gonna need dump trucks to carry the bodies away.  Best start digging the mass graves now.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: If When this gets to India they're gonna need dump trucks to carry the bodies away.  Best start digging the mass graves now.


/FTFY
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: If this gets to India they're gonna need dump trucks to carry the bodies away.  Best start digging the mass graves now.


I'm kinda surprised we haven't heard of any cases there yet.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus has now evolved to manipulate its host's behavior. Once infected, you get an irresistible urge to bribe a 19 year old border guard to cross the quarantine line.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will need more IMF money.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
over 17 people?  This is either a clear case of Madagascar, or they're covering up the real death toll.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This virus apparently came from illegal snake meat. Are we all okay with people in Florida eating iguana tacos?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪♫ Huanggang, Xi shut me down
Huanggang, I hit the ground
Huanggang, that awful sound
Huanggang, my PRC shut me down. ♪♫
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I wouldn't worry about it though, they're not big college towns.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.pbs.orgView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a grip guys
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well one more and....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Mollari: If this gets to India they're gonna need dump trucks to carry the bodies away.  Best start digging the mass graves now.

I'm kinda surprised we haven't heard of any cases there yet.


Doesn't this disease have a long incubation period (think I read 2 weeks)? Give it a few more days.

/always start with improving how contagious your disease is, then ramp up the lethality, otherwise Greenland and Madagascar shut down before you get there.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut. Down. Everything.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't had a virus scare in what? 2 years?  Man, these news medias are slacking.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 850x635]


The first three words, whatever happened to that Farker?

/oh, shiat
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's too late.
 
CNichols
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Someone's probably said this before in one of the other threads about the outbreak, but isn't this how World War Z started (the novel, not the awful movie)?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 700x295] [View Full Size image _x_]


What does Black Friday have to do with this?

/such, such low-hanging fruit
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 850x635]

The first three words, whatever happened to that Farker?

/oh, shiat


No idea but I haven't seen them in a while, either.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Klivian: raerae1980: Mollari: If this gets to India they're gonna need dump trucks to carry the bodies away.  Best start digging the mass graves now.

I'm kinda surprised we haven't heard of any cases there yet.

Doesn't this disease have a long incubation period (think I read 2 weeks)? Give it a few more days.

/always start with improving how contagious your disease is, then ramp up the lethality, otherwise Greenland and Madagascar shut down before you get there.


What if the incubation period is even longer than that,like say 19 days instead of 14. What then.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: over 17 people?  This is either a clear case of Madagascar, or they're covering up the real death toll.


Not sure if serious. It went from 0 to 17 dead practically overnight, with widespread distribution and evidence of superspreaders now. The number of infected people is already estimated to be in the thousands, many of whom won't show symptoms for a week or more. Some are dead men/women/children walking. Most will have a chance to spread the disease to friends and relatives at Chinese New Year celebrations.

17 dead is more than enough to see that this is going to get a lot worse.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

CNichols: Someone's probably said this before in one of the other threads about the outbreak, but isn't this how World War Z started (the novel, not the awful movie)?


yeah, but this is more like how The STand began, only in China istead of the US. Look at the thread that has the article posted from 2017 saying they were going to be doing 'lab studies' with deadly diseases in Wuhan.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if Donald Trump's real name is Randall Flagg.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Theory Of Null: it's too late.


It's NOT too late. We only need one hit.

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hi13760: We haven't had a virus scare in what? 2 years?  Man, these news medias are slacking.


You should go huff some ebola and show the MSM a thing or two.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More like seven subby.

message from a frontline doc in Wuhan，the reason for the stopped growing number of infected #WuhanPneumonia is because the hospitals has run out virus test kit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm starting to wonder if Donald Trump's real name is Randall Flagg.


Trump is too stupid.  Plus he doesn't have magical powers.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: studebaker hoch: I'm starting to wonder if Donald Trump's real name is Randall Flagg.

Trump is too stupid.  Plus he doesn't have magical powers.


Trump is on your mind! Like a drug.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm starting to wonder if Donald Trump's real name is Randall Flagg.


No, Trump procreated.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once again, the tv show "The Simpson's" predicted the future.  Remember where Homer
orders something from China, two workers...one coughs into a box, seals it up, ships it to
Homer, people open it and immediately get sick?

Simpsons...the "Back to the Future" before their time!
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CNichols: Someone's probably said this before in one of the other threads about the outbreak, but isn't this how World War Z started (the novel, not the awful movie)?


more like the movie contagion. it starts out in a wet market shaking hands with a butcher who didn't wash his hands after preparing and infected pig
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mollari: If this gets to India they're gonna need dump trucks to carry the bodies away.  Best start digging the mass graves now.


We'll know it's getting truly serious over there when Americans notice a significant drop in "Microsoft/System Mechanic Tech Support" phone calls.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

中國=China
北韓 = North Korea
green stuff on the hands= Coronavirus
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Travel bans like this don't work.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I het why the media feeds this kind of hysteria, but why do laypeople?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Klivian: raerae1980: Mollari: If this gets to India they're gonna need dump trucks to carry the bodies away.  Best start digging the mass graves now.

I'm kinda surprised we haven't heard of any cases there yet.

Doesn't this disease have a long incubation period (think I read 2 weeks)? Give it a few more days.

/always start with improving how contagious your disease is, then ramp up the lethality, otherwise Greenland and Madagascar shut down before you get there.


If it's too lethal, people die or show symptoms before they can spread it. So it has to be in that
"just right" length of time where it both spreads, and doesn't kill someone for a bit..
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I het why the media feeds this kind of hysteria, but why do laypeople?


makes good television
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
China's making friends and influenza people.
 
B0redd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coronavirus: what you need to know
Youtube aerq4byr7ps
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: The Chinese authorities on Thursday morning closed off Wuhan - a major port city of more than 11 million people...

Wuhan is a hub and been called the Chicago of China, but it's not a port city.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Jake Havechek: studebaker hoch: I'm starting to wonder if Donald Trump's real name is Randall Flagg.

Trump is too stupid.  Plus he doesn't have magical powers.

Trump is on your mind! Like a drug.


Suck it.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If it's too lethal, people die or show symptoms before they can spread it. So it has to be in that
"just right" length of time where it both spreads, and doesn't kill someone for a bit..


which we already know at least some types of coronavirus are.
in fact coronavirus has been singled out as a potential bio weapon b/c it has exactly those properties.  it was even speculated that the MERS strain back in 2012 was a bio attack at first b/c of how many traits it had that would be selected for that purpose.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jan 11-41 cases
Jan 20-200 cases
Jan 23-500 cases
Hmmm.
 
