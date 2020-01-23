 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   🎵ONE. MINUTE. (and forty seconds) TO MIIIIDNIGHT. THE HANDS THAT THREATEN DOOOOOM🎵   (cbc.ca) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Nuclear warfare, Earth, Nuclear weapon, Doomsday Clock, Clocks, Governor of California, nuclear weapons  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....and I feel fine.

/this is fine.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why have a whole clock when you are only going to use the last 15 minutes or so?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Fark Right have assured us all is well.
Trump has broken our brains and all problems are a figment of the broken Left's imagination.

I don't understand. Are they... Wrong?
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the dumbest shiat.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAIDEN!!  UP THE IRONS!!
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I stopped caring about stuff like that.

If there's a nuclear holocaust, I'm gonna put a lawn chair on the roof and enjoy the show.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So bend over?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not even a real clock.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yeah, I stopped caring about stuff like that.

If there's a nuclear holocaust, I'm gonna put a lawn chair on the roof and enjoy the show.


Look at you, Mr. I'm fit enough to climb onto the roof.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In making the announcement, Bronson said the clock needed to be recalibrated - which is why it was moved 20 seconds - due to new concerns not taken into account in the past, including climate change.

Yep.

I actually think that "civilization" will survive climate change - not prettily or comfortably mind you, and not without some pretty bad ecological devastation - if we can manage to avoid nuking ourselves.

However, when you realize that the EU is on the verge of coming apart over roughly 1 million Syrian refugees and the US is flirting with White Nationalism over a couple hundred thousand Central American migrants, the idea that we'll manage to avoid World War III when 200,000,000 people are displaced by rising sea levels and agricultural collapse is by no means certain.

In order to for the planet to survive climate change, we've got to get our shiat together on how to humanely deal with climate migrants.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meh
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: [Fark user image 296x170]
It's not even a real clock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stevenboof: pastramithemosterotic: Yeah, I stopped caring about stuff like that.

If there's a nuclear holocaust, I'm gonna put a lawn chair on the roof and enjoy the show.

Look at you, Mr. I'm fit enough to climb onto the roof.


I'll even clean the gutters while I'm up there!
 
orezona
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They are honestly saying this is the CLOSEST humanity has ever come to oblivion?

Cuban Missile Crisis says WHAT
also to a greater degree
Stanislav Petrov says что

And Norway, of all countries, almost caused a Soviet launch, though they gave them full warning but the Ruski Defense Ministry kind of accidentally forgot on-duty personnel of the planned science mission.
 
Mukster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought Sammy sang it was a one way ticket to midnight?
 
orezona
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
kind of accidentally forgot to tell on-duty personnel

FTFM
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump and pro-Trump folks need to set up some big caves and go there when shait happens.. after all of the libs die off, they can emerge and have a sane life.  And no MSM or Hollywood.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Doomsday Clock is played-out theater and has been for most of my lifetime.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reasoning reads like a PR move. "Look at us, we're important!"
 
Abacus9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mukster: I thought Sammy sang it was a one way ticket to midnight?


He also thought the clock said 8:05.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleep lack: ....and I feel fine.

/this is fine.


The Bulletin must be feeling ignored with all this coronavirus coverage, so they are trying to drum up some FUD for increased attention.
 
mononymous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Peep through the door
It seems as though the grass was much greener before
The dead life has been washed upon the sea shore
Money and greed deluded what is truly pure
And yet our flesh keeps reaching out for more
Now you're trapped
A hole in the ozone about to make the world collapse
Pollution fills the air and minds with bullet twisted facts
Midnight is now upon us people righteous laws are coming back
Don't turn your head away cause you can't get away
Your mind is lost because your spirit has been led astray
Don't ever say you gave it all if you ain't gave it all
Just fade it in the hazy purple twilight
No more time I tried to warn you all it's now approaching midnight
Panic's in the air
Some jumping out of buildings others on their knees in prayer
Some cry out to the sky and yell they aren't quite prepared
You looked god in the face and said forgive me all he did was stare
Now you can run
But where you gonna hide from all the power of the sun?
The cosmic repercussions of what human kind has done
No understanding of the fullness everything is simply one
Soon to be none again so that new life can come again
Illusions rule the mind your soul is never gonna end
So don't pretend you gave it all if you ain't gave it all
Just fade it in the hazy purple twilight
No more time I tried to warn you all it's now approaching midnight
So I bid farewell
No more good times or bad times, no more heaven no more hell
Now brace yourself for impact it's a half hour to twelve
Complete in total darkness empty space is where you're left to dwell
And all you had to do was live today for your tomorrow
But now it's over and you're drowning deep inside your sorrow
You could've led but instead you confirmed and chose to follow
So once again I bid farewell
There's only seconds left you'd like to second guess
But through your foolish ways you've literally beckoned death
So just don't say you gave it all if you ain't gave it all
Just fade it in the hazy purple twilight
No more time I tried to warn you all it's now approaching midnight.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report