(New York Daily News)   Kuwaiti couple arrested for "outraging public morals" after posting a video of the husband brushing the wife's hair (w/video)   (nydailynews.com) divider line
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is stupid
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Religion is stupid


Buying oil from zelots isn't much brighter
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Religion is stupid


You might want to look just below the surface for the real reason that they chose to make an example of this particular couple.

The man in the video is a member of the stateless Bidoun people living in Kuwait, Gulf News reported. His wife is Kuwaiti. About 100,000 Bidoun people live in Kuwait, but the country has denied them citizenship.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And these are supposedly the GOOD GUYS over there.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How does she part her hair?

She spreads her legs.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We are a few SCOTUS cases away from this happening here
 
TylerParry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, our allies...
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dude! Where'd you get your Erotica Synthetic? She's way better looking than mine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The sooner we're done with fossil fuels, the better.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd brush it.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Backwards theocracy is backward.

Glad we could free them back in the 1990's so they could continue living in the 2nd century.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks like a Real Doll in this picture. It's really weird
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tasteme: Dude! Where'd you get your Erotica Synthetic? She's way better looking than mine
[Fark user image image 631x233]


www.kwame.com
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's her sultry eyes that did them in.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: We are a few SCOTUS cases away from this happening here


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Better invade Iraq!
 
angryjd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: We are a few SCOTUS cases away from this happening here


Exaggerate much? We haven't had a significant SCOTUS freedom of expression case go in the negative direction in well over 75 years. The court even ruled in favor of Westboro Baptist church, guaranteeing patently offensive speech during veteran funerals. Do you consider porn under threat in the United States of America?

Go troll somewhere else.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: You might want to look just below the surface for the real reason that they chose to make an example of this particular couple.

The man in the video is a member of the stateless Bidoun people living in Kuwait, Gulf News reported. His wife is Kuwaiti. About 100,000 Bidoun people live in Kuwait, but the country has denied them citizenship.


Exactly. The video "hurt" the Kuwaiti "honor" since he's a Bediun. I bet if he belonged to the correct tribe this wasn't an issue.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

angryjd: Karma Chameleon: We are a few SCOTUS cases away from this happening here

Exaggerate much? We haven't had a significant SCOTUS freedom of expression case go in the negative direction in well over 75 years. The court even ruled in favor of Westboro Baptist church, guaranteeing patently offensive speech during veteran funerals. Do you consider porn under threat in the United States of America?

Go troll somewhere else.


The right regular tries to get some crazy stuff passed
 
Two16
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cavemen.
 
Report