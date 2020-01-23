 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   Time for another serving of historical alt, post-punk, new wave, goth-y goodness, including PWEI, Tones On Tail, and Fields of the Nephilim. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #117. Starts at 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
7
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't work. Make it 12:30.
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't thought of PWEI in awhile.

Need to go home and listen to: This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This!
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

manhole: It ain't work. Make it 12:30.


don't worry, we'll wait for you, i promise.

/for reals
//trust me
 
tymothil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FuLinHyu: Haven't thought of PWEI in awhile.

Need to go home and listen to: This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This!


One day, in 1989, I picked up that album and Front 242's Official Version, both on cassette.  The next day, I started recording my own music with my little Casio sampler keyboard, and been making weird music ever since.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...as always, shooting out the playlist live at (no sign up needed):

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(it should follow here later, but just in case the thread gets locked before i can)
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ...as always, shooting out the playlist live at (no sign up needed):

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(it should follow here later, but just in case the thread gets locked before i can)


I'm sad I missed the 17th's playlist: some good Aussie on there like Icehouse and The Church, plus Mission UK (my guilty pleasure). A broadcaster after my own heart!
 
Report