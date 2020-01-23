 Skip to content
(The New York Times) Weeners Everything you think you know about the invention of the vibrator is wrong   (nytimes.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine arguing that at the turn of the 20th century, female nurses were giving hand jobs to male patients to treat them for psychological problems; that men didn't realize anything sexual was going on; that because female nurses' wrists got tired from all the hand jobs, they invented a device called a penis pump to help speed up the process.

I think I've seen this movie.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and, just to be serious...that was actually a very interesting article. I, too, had believed the old origin myth, mainly because I'd heard it so often and for so long and never heard any serious attempt at debunking (nor had I ever cared enough to attempt debunking it myself). And his reasoning for why it's so important to debunk the myth rings completely true. Good link, subby. Go get yourself a vibrator.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have literally never thought about the invention of the vibrator.

Application of a vibrator on the other hand...
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL GLORY TO THE VIBRATODE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Imagine arguing that at the turn of the 20th century, female nurses were giving hand jobs to male patients to treat them for psychological problems; that men didn't realize anything sexual was going on; that because female nurses' wrists got tired from all the hand jobs, they invented a device called a penis pump to help speed up the process.

I think I've seen this movie.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My dad gave one of these to my sister for Xmas. He said it was an old timey ink pen..."

- Eric Trump
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Abe Lincoln lied to me?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhh, i assume it was a concrete dude. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


/no article was read in the creation of this comment.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Imagine arguing that at the turn of the 20th century, female nurses were giving hand jobs to male patients to treat them for psychological problems; that men didn't realize anything sexual was going on; that because female nurses' wrists got tired from all the hand jobs, they invented a device called a penis pump religiously induced guilt about nature to help speed up the process.

I think I've seen this movie.


I have, too, my friend, I have, too. In two-minute increments.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ads featuring men and women, babies and older people, promised vibrators could do everything from eliminating wrinkles to curing tuberculosis."

ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a big department store in high school and I remember a big pile of vibrators just like this on a table being sold as "facial massagers" to "tone a sagging neck."

I honestly think the management thought that's why women bought them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image 748x817]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Oh, and, just to be serious...that was actually a very interesting article. I, too, had believed the old origin myth, mainly because I'd heard it so often and for so long and never heard any serious attempt at debunking (nor had I ever cared enough to attempt debunking it myself). And his reasoning for why it's so important to debunk the myth rings completely true. Good link, subby. Go get yourself a vibrator.


Same, and it appears the author is dismayed that neither you nor I nor millions of other people read her 384-page book.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, NY Times, for planting a seed, to imagine my great grandma using a vibrator.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Thanks, NY Times, for planting a seed, to imagine my great grandma using a vibrator.


I have a video if you want the link.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: uhhh, i assume it was a concrete dude. [Fark user image 300x300]

/no article was read in the creation of this comment.


This.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Thanks, NY Times, for planting a seed, to imagine my great grandma using a vibrator.


So how do you think your ancestry was born?
 
UCM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many fantasies crushed on this day.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the inventor didn't hear a voice saying "If you make it they will cum"?
 
Fursecution
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/yeah, no.
 
Duke Slater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hammettman: Thanks, NY Times, for planting a seed, to imagine my great grandma using a vibrator.


All the news that fits in your vagina.
 
politinews
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, wow. I don't even know how to feel about this.
 
probesport
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

politinews: Oh, wow. I don't even know how to feel about this.


buzzing with excitement?
 
Sybian_Ride
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image image 748x817]


That's a buttplug
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sybian_Ride: alizeran: [Fark user image image 748x817]

That's a buttplug


Spark plug?
 
amindtat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sybian_Ride: alizeran: [Fark user image image 748x817]

That's a buttplug


Buttplugs aren't allowed to vibrate? Because if you twang that, it'll most definitely vibrate.

/or so a friend told me
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This thread is relevant to many of my interests.
 
