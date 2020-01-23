 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   The Goddamn Batman swings and misses with his Bat Bat, but scores a perfect hit with his thrown Bat Nickle   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    LDarius Deandre Smith, Assault, 23-year-old Palm Coast man, Attack, Flagler County, Florida, Battery, Palm Coast, Florida  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LDarius

DAfuq?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nickle ?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: LDarius

DAfuq?


"Stop beshiatting my name, asshole."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bat Masterson would like a word with that fellow.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you weren't supposed to call out a Farker in a headline.
 
black_knight
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
That is quite clearly Sportsmaster pretending to be Batman
 
TruBluTroll
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have some serious doubts as to the authenticity of this story.
 
red5ish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I doubt 'complemented' is the correct word. I'm guessing 'ridiculed' might be closer to the mark.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
Rezurok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sadly, no mention of whether he got his bat nickel back.
 
gojirast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/bloody annoyed
 
gojirast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What Bat Nipples might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


wait Nickel?

nevermind.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

red5ish: I doubt 'complemented' is the correct word. I'm guessing 'ridiculed' might be closer to the mark.


I see two possibilities:
1) the guy REALLY has issues
2) they complimented him.

The compliment was probably along the lines of: "Nice jacket...WEIRDO!"
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell is people with no sense of humor.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

