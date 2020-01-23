 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Monarch butterflies critically low for second year straight, showing the dangers of equipping them with Boeing software   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a good thing we don't eat butterflies then.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sad
Monarch migration stops are an amazing sight.
See one while you can.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those darned Venture Brothers are to blame.
 
tasteme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who needs pollinated flowers anyway.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plant some milkweed for them.  That's all the caterpillars will eat.
 
sambronko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doesn't
Fark user imageView Full Size
approve!
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Headline gave me a laugh.
The fact that butterflies and bees are disappearing should, at the very least,

a) cause a bit of panic and a look at the research
b) get you to brush up on your Mad Max skils.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Plant some milkweed for them.  That's all the caterpillars will eat.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what it looks like. Don't pull it.
 
