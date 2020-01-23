 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Passenger arrives at LAX from Mexico City with possible corona virus symptoms. Dos Equis virus, tequila virus symptoms not reported   (abc7.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, United States, United Airlines, Los Angeles International Airport, Common cold, Los Angeles, John F. Kennedy, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 12:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
files.abovetopsecret.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
14 day incubation period.
 
Mukster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I get Dos Equus and tequila virus, I generally keep quite about it. Loud noises hurting are one of the side effects.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
7 cities in china quarantined, Hospitals in Wuhan have run out of virus test kits... so thats why the number of infected cases havent gone up.

Look at how dangerous the Wuhan hospitals are :

Hospital in Wuhan China #coronavirus
Youtube IW6JLc_tUjQ


One dude infected for real in all that and its pretty much hundreds more infected.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All good folks, all good.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sure a shiatload of people spread it before anybody knew anything seeing how the incubation period is so long.  Plus people usually don't go to the hospital if they have a bad cold or what they think is a mild flu.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Latest the sky is falling thing. Whoopiedeedoodaa.

/ain't skeered.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 698x674]

All good folks, all good.


I said the same thing in a thread about China a few weeks ago, but their policy is to say:

"Nothing's wrong, nothing's wrong, nothing's wrong, nothing's wrong, nothing's wrong... OH GOD SOMETHING'S WRONG HELP"

...at which point the rest of the world gets to deal with it, too.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
According to the CDC, coronavirus can be spread among people through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact such as shaking hands and touching a surface with the virus then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Buuuuuuut none of the other passengers were put into quarantine... if this guy has it, dozens in the plane will have it too
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mexico doesn't seem to be on the map of countries where the virus has spread.

Moctezuma's revenge, perhaps?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's it, I'm stocking up cans, bottled water and salt.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 7 cities in china quarantined, Hospitals in Wuhan have run out of virus test kits... so thats why the number of infected cases havent gone up.

Look at how dangerous the Wuhan hospitals are :

[YouTube video: Hospital in Wuhan China #coronavirus]

One dude infected for real in all that and its pretty much hundreds more infected.


Some tabloids are reporting dead bodies on the streets in Wuhan.  Hard to say if there's any truth to that but if they have some kind of a legitimate scoop then it's kind of scary
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: lolmao500: 7 cities in china quarantined, Hospitals in Wuhan have run out of virus test kits... so thats why the number of infected cases havent gone up.

Look at how dangerous the Wuhan hospitals are :

[YouTube video: Hospital in Wuhan China #coronavirus]

One dude infected for real in all that and its pretty much hundreds more infected.

Some tabloids are reporting dead bodies on the streets in Wuhan.  Hard to say if there's any truth to that but if they have some kind of a legitimate scoop then it's kind of scary


those guys have been there for weeks
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image image 628x435]

Mexico doesn't seem to be on the map of countries where the virus has spread.

Moctezuma's revenge, perhaps?


Chupacabra
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RaiderFanMikeP: Chris Ween: lolmao500: 7 cities in china quarantined, Hospitals in Wuhan have run out of virus test kits... so thats why the number of infected cases havent gone up.

Look at how dangerous the Wuhan hospitals are :

[YouTube video: Hospital in Wuhan China #coronavirus]

One dude infected for real in all that and its pretty much hundreds more infected.

Some tabloids are reporting dead bodies on the streets in Wuhan.  Hard to say if there's any truth to that but if they have some kind of a legitimate scoop then it's kind of scary

those guys have been there for weeks


My recollection is that China's pretty good at disposing of bodies
 
stevenboof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pup.socket: That's it, I'm stocking up cans, bottled water and salt.


No bottle caps?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stevenboof: pup.socket: That's it, I'm stocking up cans, bottled water and salt.

No bottle caps?


We Are recommending putting all your money into shotguns and canned goods.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
this is a mild cold peeps get a grip.
Coronavirus: what you need to know
Youtube aerq4byr7ps
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 7 cities in china quarantined, Hospitals in Wuhan have run out of virus test kits... so thats why the number of infected cases havent gone up.

Look at how dangerous the Wuhan hospitals are :

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IW6JLc_t​UjQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

One dude infected for real in all that and its pretty much hundreds more infected.


I think quarantining whole cities is a terrible idea to begin with. You're basically telling millions of people to panic and run for the exits. Many that would have continued on with daily life will try to flee to neighboring cities now.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Press is really trying to play this up as some sort of New Black Death.

I think now it's been 4 fatalities?  All in already immunocompromised eldery individuals?

6600+ people died from the flu in 2019.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: 6600+ people died from the flu in 2019.


In the US alone.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Press is really trying to play this up as some sort of New Black Death.

I think now it's been 4 fatalities?  All in already immunocompromised eldery individuals?

6600+ people died from the flu in 2019.


Which is why people are saying this must be much worse than the chinese gov is saying.
 
Klivian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: hammettman: [Fark user image image 628x435]

Mexico doesn't seem to be on the map of countries where the virus has spread.

Moctezuma's revenge, perhaps?

Chupacabra


More like a puma
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That site claimed to be Windows Defender warning of a computer virus and told me to call windows support at an unlikely area code.  The English was poor.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fanfest.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But does he like chupacabracoladas?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Peter Weyland: Press is really trying to play this up as some sort of New Black Death.

I think now it's been 4 fatalities?  All in already immunocompromised eldery individuals?

6600+ people died from the flu in 2019.

Which is why people are saying this must be much worse than the chinese gov is saying.


Orrr orrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, we could look at other east/south-east asian countries where it has allegedly spread and notice that it's still not the New Black Death.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

B0redd: this is a mild cold peeps get a grip.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aerq4byr​7ps]


stop trying to ruin our fun.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: But does he like chupacabracoladas?


And getting caught in the lost shaker of salt?
 
stevenboof
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Press is really trying to play this up as some sort of New Black Death.

I think now it's been 4 fatalities?  All in already immunocompromised eldery individuals?

6600+ people died from the flu in 2019.


So China is quarantining millions of its citizens and canceled one of the biggest celebrations of the year, all because of the common cold?  That makes total sense, as we all know, China hates making money from tourism.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
one patient managed to infect  at least 14 health care workers at one hospital in wuhan

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/23/he​a​lth/wuhan-virus-super-spreader/index.h​tml?utm_source=twCNNi&utm_content=2020​-01-23T15%3A59%3A10&utm_term=link&utm_​medium=social


and yet only 500 people in China have been infected, as per official estimates. sure
 
Dellirium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Note to self: Do not eat cats and snakes...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: lolmao500: 7 cities in china quarantined, Hospitals in Wuhan have run out of virus test kits... so thats why the number of infected cases havent gone up.

Look at how dangerous the Wuhan hospitals are :

[YouTube video: Hospital in Wuhan China #coronavirus]

One dude infected for real in all that and its pretty much hundreds more infected.

Some tabloids are reporting dead bodies on the streets in Wuhan.  Hard to say if there's any truth to that but if they have some kind of a legitimate scoop then it's kind of scary


Not dead bodies, but a brief browse of twitter shows several videos of people collapsing in the streets.

that said, these videos are being spread around by known MAGA trolls like Faith Goldy and Jack Posobeic.

I don't trust them anymore than I trust China's government.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One woman took medicine to get her fever under control, passed through the airport checks, and boarded a flight to Paris to go on a vacation.

Great.

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4a​g​x7m/china-is-shutting-down-entire-citi​es-to-stop-the-new-coronavirus-from-sp​reading
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Captain Trip Sum Flu has made his way to the states.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dellirium: Note to self: Do not eat cats and snakes...


Or bats
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Some tabloids are reporting dead bodies on the streets in Wuhan.


Ahh good. The supply of fresh organs is here!
 
khitsicker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FlyingBacon: Dellirium: Note to self: Do not eat cats and snakes...

Or bats


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report