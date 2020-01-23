 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Washington State ranked third worst for driving. State of inebriation still on top   (king5.com)
    Washington, Washington state, recent WalletHub report, U.S. state, worst states, highest gas prices, Road, Washington roads  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow the Cougars are having a bad year.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just because you have a New Driver sticker on your Audi doesn't mean you get to drive like a complete idiot, Eastside CodeBro.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wow the Cougars are having a bad year.



I'm going to miss Mike Leach...he made the rivalry so much fun.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have too many drivers in Washington who think it's okay to literally do the speed limit in the left lane.

/Move over, jerks.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having lived in Seattle, I can say that this does not surprise me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xanadian: Having lived in Seattle, I can say that this does not surprise me.



Two things I am grateful for:

1) Living north of Seattle and having a commute of 4 miles each way.
2) Having commercial flights out of Paine Field....$12-15 ride share from my house.  Seatac is almost 35 miles away and as we all know, the traffic SSSSSSUCKS.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So I kept clicking but still couldn't find the list. Who's #1?
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or is "State of Inebriation" code for Wisconsin?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This does surprise me, I have heard that Washington is the hardest state to get your license in because the test is harder than most.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: This does surprise me, I have heard that Washington is the hardest state to get your license in because the test is harder than most.


My brother got his drivers license in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 14. His test was to drive around the block and pull into the same parking spot he had pulled out of. I thought he had failed the test it was over so quickly but that was all in the test. He now lives in Spokane, WA.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was born and raised in Washington and occasionally go back there, and I can attest that it's a farking terrible place to drive, at least in the Seattle area.

I moved to New York (and later to a suburban home in New Jersey) and am much more comfortable driving in this environment -- among people who drive like they're actually trying to get somewhere.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: This does surprise me, I have heard that Washington is the hardest state to get your license in because the test is harder than most.


A lot of people do fail the road test on their first try.  But the test involves stuff like parallel parking and backing around a corner (??) that can be challenging but have little to do with proficiency at driving in traffic.  Still I'm amazed at what I see on the road.  On a daily basis I run across drivers who behave like they've never seen an automobile before, much less driven one.  It got noticably worse when everyone got smart phones, and vastly worse when Uber and Lyft showed up.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

patcarew: So I kept clicking but still couldn't find the list. Who's #1?


I would guess Maryland.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oa330_man: TheSteelCricket: This does surprise me, I have heard that Washington is the hardest state to get your license in because the test is harder than most.

My brother got his drivers license in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 14. His test was to drive around the block and pull into the same parking spot he had pulled out of. I thought he had failed the test it was over so quickly but that was all in the test. He now lives in Spokane, WA.



Waaaaaaaa?  14?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: TheSteelCricket: This does surprise me, I have heard that Washington is the hardest state to get your license in because the test is harder than most.

A lot of people do fail the road test on their first try.  But the test involves stuff like parallel parking and backing around a corner (??) that can be challenging but have little to do with proficiency at driving in traffic.  Still I'm amazed at what I see on the road.  On a daily basis I run across drivers who behave like they've never seen an automobile before, much less driven one.  It got noticably worse when everyone got smart phones, and vastly worse when Uber and Lyft showed up.



I passed the first time, but......

I failed parallel parking.  The DMV employee told me that I had to be a door's length away from the car to my left.  WTF?!  It totally f*cked it up for me....because I had practiced by being closer to the other car.

And I failed backing around a corner as well, but IMHO, it's not worth testing people on it.  I'd rather just make another loop around the block.

I forgot my score, but it was in the 80s, and I came close to failing.

Bonus:  I heard that some people would automatically fail if they went over the speed limit.  I went over, and he mentioned it...told me to slow down.  But I still passed.  Yay!
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I-5 20 mile North and South of Seattle, I-90 from Issaqua to the ocean, and I-405 through Bellevue will never have enough lanes during rush hour and will always be under construction. The on and off ramps into grid traffic are half the problem and the population in that area is the other half. Couple that with tight, urban space and you have the Thunderdome of traffic jams twice a day on weekdays.

The population is hard to fix, but encouraging higher density housing than suburbs and getting the housing market back down from the cost of your soul, your first born, and a part of you genitals would really help. Building a set of elevated lanes and adjusting city streets to more efficient layouts than a grid is one solution, but comes with a massive price tag and political back pressure since each of the cities you have to change traffic patterns in is going to fight tooth and nil against it, as are the other half of the population of the state since this isn't their problem. An elevated, multi-stop light rail network (or subway system, but digging one would be more expensive and time consuming) with park and rides at each stop that serves neighborhoods and reaches into all commercial and downtown areas is the other option. It will not turn a profit ever and would take 25 years to complete, but it would solve the problem.

A monorail that only runs from one end of downtown to the other with one train and tickets that try to pay for all of it, including the cost of construction, with no parking is not the solution. You need to target a monthly unlimited pass price of less than $150 (adjusted for inflation.) This target price is what NYC charges for their system and they still have to put other money into it, but they have plenty of ridership. The additional money put into the train and bus system just has to cost less than the price of building and maintaining the elevated freeway lanes and additional bridges/tunnels for all the cars you take off of the road.

\we live...
\\we die...
\\\we live again! WITNESS ME!!
 
fisker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes. People f)cking suck here. It's bad.
 
