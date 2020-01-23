 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   On good thing about all the Iguanas falling from the trees in Florida because of the cold snap, the meat is being sold online for those who like 'chicken of the trees'   (the-sun.com) divider line
18
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iguanas are a foreign invasive species in Florida.  This is a perfect time to wipe them out, if Florida takes advantage of it.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Isn't this sort of thing basically why we have a Krait Fever outbreak in china at the moment?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jessica Simpson trifecta in play
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ya, NO THANK YOU
 
JZDave
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good. This plan doesn't require gorillas.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...I wanna see a video of those farkers waking up on the grill because someone forgot to field dress them and just threw it on.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Life goals: To be as relaxed as this frozen lizard is.
the-sun.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
spambot collective
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cdn-img.instyle.comView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Isn't this sort of thing basically why we have a Krait Fever outbreak in china at the moment?


Kinda?
https://www.newscientist.com/article/​2​231162-wuhan-coronavirus-may-have-been​-transmitted-to-people-from-snakes/
 
Two16
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mobygames.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon:


Fark. Well, I dug the image, so...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dittybopper    

Iguanas are a foreign invasive species in Florida.  This is a perfect time to wipe them out, if Florida takes advantage of it.

There is no "wiping them out." They are so prevalent, it's impossible. The cold snap of 2010 was much worse, and that caused massive, damaging fish-kills, the negative effects of which were felt for years. Did nothing to the iggies.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Iguanas are a foreign invasive species in Florida.  This is a perfect time to wipe them out, if Florida takes advantage of it.


Catch and Cook Curry Iguana Eggs! Hunting Iguanas in Florida!

Just make them tasty enough and the other humans will help wipe them out.

/ They are a part of the diet elsewhere why not in the US as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Keys dude:    

Iguanas are a foreign invasive species in Florida.  This is a perfect time to wipe them out, if Florida takes advantage of it.

There is no "wiping them out." They are so prevalent, it's impossible. The cold snap of 2010 was much worse, and that caused massive, damaging fish-kills, the negative effects of which were felt for years. Did nothing to the iggies.


Because no one bothered.

The cold itself isn't sufficient.  You've got to make the effort to collect them up, kill them, and dispose of them when nature hands you a "gimme" like that.

I'm willing to bet if you put a bounty on them, maybe, say, $5 a piece, then you could rather quickly eradicate them, especially in times when they are in a torpor due to low temps.

A bounty like that is so low that it wouldn't be worth your time to raise them to collect the bounty, thus avoiding the cobra effect.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Keys dude:    

Iguanas are a foreign invasive species in Florida.  This is a perfect time to wipe them out, if Florida takes advantage of it.

There is no "wiping them out." They are so prevalent, it's impossible. The cold snap of 2010 was much worse, and that caused massive, damaging fish-kills, the negative effects of which were felt for years. Did nothing to the iggies.


Came to say. Leaving satisfied.

/you can't kill off reptiles with cold.
//they're as cold as ice!
///they're willing to sacrifice our love!
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper:    

Iguanas are a foreign invasive species in Florida.  This is a perfect time to wipe them out, if Florida takes advantage of it.

There is no "wiping them out." They are so prevalent, it's impossible. The cold snap of 2010 was much worse, and that caused massive, damaging fish-kills, the negative effects of which were felt for years. Did nothing to the iggies.

Because no one bothered.

The cold itself isn't sufficient.  You've got to make the effort to collect them up, kill them, and dispose of them when nature hands you a "gimme" like that.

I'm willing to bet if you put a bounty on them, maybe, say, $5 a piece, then you could rather quickly eradicate them, especially in times when they are in a torpor due to low temps.

A bounty like that is so low that it wouldn't be worth your time to raise them to collect the bounty, thus avoiding the cobra effect.


That won't work because iguanas are actually quite charming. They will steal your heart before you kill them all, just like the peep-frogs.
 
Report