(ABC 15)   The beatings by the HOA board will continue until morale improves   (abc15.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having been part of a community with a Facebook group, I've seen how nasty they can get.

The board ran ours, so they just moderated it by deleting posts (e.g. threats to property, calling people names, doxxing people and suggesting you call them repeatedly and complain).

This of course go people up in arms about "censorship" and violating first amendment rights... on a privately run Facebook page.

If the board didn't moderate the page, I don't know what recourse they would have had for some of the more egregious, but probably not illegal, posts like handing out people's phone numbers for harassing phone calls. I can imagine "cease and desist" letters being necessary.

Was that the case here? I have no idea. But I could imagine it being that way.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the beatings target people who quote 1984 in earnest, fair game.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Social Media Policy wasn't in the Covenants and Bylaws that were signed at closing, and the homeowners didn't vote the new policy in, the Board can go stuff it where the sun don't shine.

Countersuits across the board...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: If the Social Media Policy wasn't in the Covenants and Bylaws that were signed at closing, and the homeowners didn't vote the new policy in, the Board can go stuff it where the sun don't shine.

Countersuits across the board...


Yep. And even then, any such social media policy covenant might be on some shaky legal grounds.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
FTA

At least two attorneys focused on constitutional law, told ABC15 the board is over stepping their authority and may want to take a closer look at the protection found under the first amendment

HOAs are part of the US government?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: If the Social Media Policy wasn't in the Covenants and Bylaws that were signed at closing, and the homeowners didn't vote the new policy in, the Board can go stuff it where the sun don't shine.

Countersuits across the board...


This.  Unless you agreed to a non-disparagement clause, either at the time of purchase if already enacted or later through a vote, then they can only go after you for libel or they can report you to Facebook for ToS violations.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
HOAs.  Bored old people who become little tyrants with half a gram of power.

Moral of the story:  Don't give the "Get off my lawn!" guy power over everyone else's lawn.
 
henryhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FB and HOA? You chose your own path.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thank you sir may i have another?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Having been part of a community with a Facebook group, I've seen how nasty they can get.

The board ran ours, so they just moderated it by deleting posts (e.g. threats to property, calling people names, doxxing people and suggesting you call them repeatedly and complain).

This of course go people up in arms about "censorship" and violating first amendment rights... on a privately run Facebook page.

If the board didn't moderate the page, I don't know what recourse they would have had for some of the more egregious, but probably not illegal, posts like handing out people's phone numbers for harassing phone calls. I can imagine "cease and desist" letters being necessary.

Was that the case here? I have no idea. But I could imagine it being that way.


You have no idea? The article clearly says who's page it was.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Val Vista HOA is run by Barbra Streisand?
 
angrymacface [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why not beat the HOA board until they start acting like real human beings?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: If the Social Media Policy wasn't in the Covenants and Bylaws that were signed at closing, and the homeowners didn't vote the new policy in, the Board can go stuff it where the sun don't shine.

Countersuits across the board...


You can't throw ridiculous things into a contract. Even if people sign it they're not necessarily enforceable.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: You have no idea? The article clearly says who's page it was.


Account created: 2019-07-07 13:17:11
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FarkingChas: You have no idea? The article clearly says who's page it was.

Account created: 2019-07-07 13:17:11


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: LZeitgeist: If the Social Media Policy wasn't in the Covenants and Bylaws that were signed at closing, and the homeowners didn't vote the new policy in, the Board can go stuff it where the sun don't shine.

Countersuits across the board...

You can't throw ridiculous things into a contract. Even if people sign it they're not necessarily enforceable.


This is true.
 
rottenbox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm glad I no longer live in a condo. Also that I avoid Facebook.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: johnny_vegas: FarkingChas: You have no idea? The article clearly says who's page it was.

Account created: 2019-07-07 13:17:11

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 204x247]


I aint gonna let a newb like you shiat over other newbs
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a typical HOA meeting coming to order might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

At least two attorneys focused on constitutional law, told ABC15 the board is over stepping their authority and may want to take a closer look at the protection found under the first amendment

HOAs are part of the US government?


I thought the same thing too.  They're not part of the government, the government doesn't [directly] enforce their rules, and they don't meet the threshold of being a "state actor".

That said, there have been a couple of court cases where HOAs have overstepped their authority regarding issues of speech, specifically political expression.  Some deal with residents putting up signs or handing out leaflets for government elections.  Some deal with signs and leaflets for board elections (the board and members are seen as their own public institution).  Lastly, some deal with public spaces where people outside the neighborhood are welcome (kind of like the public place rules that shopping malls have to abide by).
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: HOAs.  Bored old people who become little tyrants with half a gram of power.

Moral of the story:  Don't give the "Get off my lawn!" guy power over everyone else's lawn.


What high school administrators do once they retire
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cman: johnny_vegas: johnny_vegas: FarkingChas: You have no idea? The article clearly says who's page it was.

Account created: 2019-07-07 13:17:11

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 204x247]

I aint gonna let a newb like you shiat over other newbs


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: If the Social Media Policy wasn't in the Covenants and Bylaws that were signed at closing, and the homeowners didn't vote the new policy in, the Board can go stuff it where the sun don't shine.


That should be her answer.  "I am not legally responsible for content posted by other people on Facebook.  If you have a problem with content posted on Facebook, I suggest you file the appropriate lawsuits against the posters of said content.  Further, I have not signed nor otherwise agreed to any HOA policy governing social media, no such policies appear in my covenant, and the HOA has not voted to implement any such policy.  If you proceed with any penalties, as laid out in your letter or otherwise, you may expect legal action."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

At least two attorneys focused on constitutional law, told ABC15 the board is over stepping their authority and may want to take a closer look at the protection found under the first amendment

HOAs are part of the US government?


I was going to say, they're not very good lawyers if they really think that.
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only thing worse than people on the HOA board are the people who aren't on the board who complain.

Don't like things and want to complain? Congrats, your name is on the ballot.
 
Error 482
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

At least two attorneys focused on constitutional law, told ABC15 the board is over stepping their authority and may want to take a closer look at the protection found under the first amendment

HOAs are part of the US government?


No, but the courts and the defamation laws the HOA is purportedly trying to use are government actors, and are bound by the constitution. If the contract wasn't legitimately agreed to, as stated in the article, that leaves the HOA with using existing law, and thus subject to 1st amendment protection. You can't win a lawsuit against speech which is covered by the 1st amendment unless you've got some valid contractual reason to do so.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read the headline as "The beating OF the HOA board..." and thought, it should never stop...
 
zbtop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They willingly moved into a neighborhood run by an HOA, they knew what they were getting into.

HOA's are cancer, don't contribute to them. Move elsewhere.
 
