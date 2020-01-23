 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Good: Going on a snowmobile trip with your elderly relatives. Bad: You get lost in the woods. Good: Friendly locals offer to lead you out. Fark: The locals lead you into a swamp and then decide they're cold and would rather fark off and abandon you   (twincities.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice Minnesota people, my ass.  Dumb Swedes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnesota Nice: "We See that you are using an Ad Blocker..."
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that how Minnesota Nice works?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there pig squealing? I bet there was pig squealing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they got to experience "real winter" alright.  Hypothermia is part of "real winter", right?
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seems like they got what they wanted. Next time stick with the Minneapolis Sheraton.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than my parent's neighbor. He drove his Ski-Doo into a barbed wire fence at high speed and denoginated himself.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking degens from up country.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sequel sucks.  Original was much better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe these dummies shouldn't have been out in north Minn. in the middle of winter without training or survival gear.
You cant blame the other people for getting indoors after being submerged in water. That will straight up kill you.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The group from La Grange, N.C. -

A haw haw haw.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why spend the $$ to go to MN?

Drive up to Boone-Spruce Pine-Mt. Mitchell and you will be just as cold and wet.

/Appalachian survivor
//25 years in Watauga
///still hear banjos
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

You know what I'm talkin bout.
 
IAtetheChupacabra [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

They got a lotta nice women up there
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm astonished by the numbers of people I see blundering through life on a daily basis.   A few years ago a couple of guys from Australia bought a sail boat on eBay for cheap that was located in the NYC area, in the middle of one of the worst winters we'd had in years.  Sea water around NYC was literally slush.  Their genius plan was to sail it back to Australia.   Since this is fark, you know that's not what happened. They got off the coast and the boat started to go down.  If you end up in cold water like that, you're dead in 5-10 minutes.  The Coast Guard got them off with a chopper with only minutes to spare.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The banjos are the ghost of Doc Watson.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or you can follow the guide to your death by drowning.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montre​a​l/snowmobile-ice-fall-1.5435756
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"to experience real winter,"   Well they sure did that.

That part of the state it quite rural and to be fair people are assholes all over.

Also people stay on the established snowmobile trails they exist for a reason.

/Minnesotan
// would have helped these folks.
/// given them tater tot hotdish to warm up.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two 70 year old women from NC out on adventure in the outback of Minnesota during the winter? How much are they worth and who is named in their will?

I am farking old even if I am in pretty good shape for the shape I am in. No way I would be on that type of adventure. (ergo putting my sons or any fire fighters / rescue folks in jeopardy.) That so called bucket list? It is life long. Cross off items, add, delete, modify. Do what you can while you can still physically do it without causing rescue type problems for others.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm not blaming them.  Just seems kinda heartless to find some people lost in potentially fatal conditions and then abandon them.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They probably misunderstood eachothers accents so badly that a string of WTFs nearly led to the deaths of some
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Well you cant help anyone by freezing to death.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


-10°C at 6pm is NOT exactly freak the Fark Out and abandon old people even if your wet weather.
That's not even "real winter".
Come up to Canada if you want real winter and as an added bonus.   We don't ditch elderly people cuz we got a little wet..
These locals should be charged with something, purposely leading lost people into a swamp then bailing on them when they're wet also is Bullshiat but completely expected of Americans.
That would be like coming across a boater who's broke down and instead of towing them back to shore you take them further out to sea becuase "you know a shortcut" then bail when the waves are to big.
/douches
 
chookbillion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure there are two "g"s in denogginated.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Saving the stupid is Reverse-Darwinism. Why do you hate evolution?
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You should include a map that proves that the marsh they encountered was, in fact, in the opposite direction from town like you say. Otherwise STFU you stupid moose humper.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snowmobiling isn't dangerous unless you make it dangerous. Stay on the marked paths and you don't even need a ton of gear beyond some decent boots and a warm jacket. If you are planning on some winter camping that's different but a day trip down the trails doesn't exactly demand extensive training and a satellite phone.
 
nyclon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

you can't go wrong with a Radisson
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

And you can't help anyone if you don't invite them along to also not freeze to death.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who regularly snowmobiles, that's a real a$$hole move to leave someone else stuck, especially if they are struggling and unlikely to get themselves out, especially rookies.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oh, now they're a good outfit.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crusher would have saved them.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet it was fun until it went bad, if I get to 70, I might go snowmobile.
 
