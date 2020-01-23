 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Fight breaks out at trampoline park. Witnesses say it went on longer than usual, since as soon as someone was knocked down they just bounced back up   (kiro7.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, teen knocks, Facial hair, Adolescence, woman tackle, Childhood, teenage boy, point, video  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 11:42 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drinks a Whiskey drink, he drinks a Vodka drink
He drinks a Lager drink, he drinks a Cider drink
He sings the songs that remind him of the good times
He sings the songs that remind him of the best times
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: He drinks a Whiskey drink, he drinks a Vodka drink
He drinks a Lager drink, he drinks a Cider drink
He sings the songs that remind him of the good times
He sings the songs that remind him of the best times


Beat me too it.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Came for Chumbawamba, was not disappointed.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good j0rb subby.
 
AppleChill
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
Farkspeare [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
springtime
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Um, yeah.  I'm not in the mood for a trampoline fight story after recent events.  Flint always seem to do things worse.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Started as a jumpoline park
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: Um, yeah.  I'm not in the mood for a trampoline fight story after recent events.  Flint always seem to do things worse.


Apple rushed an emergency supply of phones to the area to replace the ones broken in the fight.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as you hit the other person while you are in the air, you can't be charged with a crime.

SKY CRIME!
 
Delawhat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doesn't everyone get jumped at a trampoline park?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farkspeare: springtime


Springtime for hitter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fano: Started as a jumpoline park


Did all the tramps move in?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report