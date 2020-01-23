 Skip to content
"I've seen it all: bird flu, SARS, and the rest. But the Wuhan pneumonia makes me feel extremely powerless. Most of the past epidemics were controllable, but this time, I'm petrified," says noted fear-monger *checks notes* the guy who discovered SARS
121
    Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Hubei, central Chinese city of Wuhan, Wuhan, Yangtze River, People's Republic of China, Coronavirus  
•       •       •

121 Comments     (+0 »)
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A post from Wuhan Railway saying that 300,000 people traveled by train out of Wuhan on Wednesday, headed to every corner of the country, was also quickly deleted.


...


"A bigger outbreak is certain," said Guan Yi, a virologist who helped identify Severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003. He estimated - "conservatively" - that this outbreak could be 10 times bigger than the SARS epidemic because that virus was transmitted by only a few "super spreaders" in a more defined part of the country.

Time to stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have passed through the 'golden period' for prevention and control," he told Caixin magazine from self-imposed quarantine after visiting Wuhan. "What's more, we've got the holiday traffic rush and a dereliction of duty from certain officials."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fits in nicely with the whole "China is evil and must be wiped out" vibe that's going around this week.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank god. We've finally solved that whole food and water problem.

Let the mass deaths commence.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This fits in nicely with the whole "China is evil and must be wiped out" vibe that's going around this week.


This *week*?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.
Im going to spend the weekend burying ammo and teaching my women how to make cereal bowls out of human skulls.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fontmeme.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, i wonder what the side effects are for people who recover from the infection. Measels, for example, leaves you stripped of all disease immunities you might have had before and can leave you with organ/nerve damage after.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And can we call it something more catchy please? Like the Viper Flu or the Krait Fever?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madagascar, it's time.  We're all counting on you.

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if you recently received a pneumonia vaccination, would that help you not die from this?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seen it all, Johnny, but I ain't seen nothin' like this.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: So, if you recently received a pneumonia vaccination, would that help you not die from this?


Nope.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it over another 4 years of Trump.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


YOU'RE ALL GONNA DIE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: So, if you recently received a pneumonia vaccination, would that help you not die from this?


Unless you are immunocompromised or have underlying health issues, this isn't all that deadly either though.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how fast this is going. Just a couple days ago it was 6 fatalities and contained to one city, as far as anyone knew.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, Mr. Johnson, with the first showcase reveal of the all-expense-paid trip to China and the sailboat, what do you want to..."

"Pass."
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fashionable surgical masks are going to be an incredibly hot topic this spring. I expect a lot of goop to be thrown around, too. These kinds of situations are ripe for alt-med grifters.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?


You try to bargain with the disease.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: A post from Wuhan Railway saying that 300,000 people traveled by train out of Wuhan on Wednesday, headed to every corner of the country, was also quickly deleted.


...


"A bigger outbreak is certain," said Guan Yi, a virologist who helped identify Severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003. He estimated - "conservatively" - that this outbreak could be 10 times bigger than the SARS epidemic because that virus was transmitted by only a few "super spreaders" in a more defined part of the country.

Time to stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer.


Screw dat! I'm getting my own crow mask! Be safe and be doing Spy Vs Spy cosplay at the same time.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?


Blowing all the money you were going to spend on your mortgage and childrens xmas present this year on 17 year old hookers and the mediumest quality cocaine available in your area.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?


Start sucking each other's dicks I believe....
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This fits in nicely with the whole "China is evil and must be wiped out" vibe that's going around this week.


Well, they are.  My prescriptive fix isn't death by disease though.

I have to admit I'm finding it less and less likely that they aren't going all "Russia during Chernobyl" at the moment.  How exactly do you feed 11 million people in a city for any length of time if they are quarantined?  Isn't that a little excessive for the news that's been made public?  And now it's three cities.  And there are cases in South Korea the US, and Japan.  And suspected cases in Scotland.

I usually err on the side of calm with these things but I think this is going to spread like wildfire in the next two weeks.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?


Get a box of rubber gloves and some face masks?  Even if it's nothing, they're good to have on hand.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?


Do you have your bug-out bag?  Please remember to include the diarrhea inducing suppositories.  If you can't get the illness, you can still fake it until you make it.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who want to follow the pending pandemic from home:

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6 (you may have to copy and paste Fark doesn't seem to like this URL)

also, for all the trouble in the world:

EDIS

http://hisz.rsoe.hu/alertmap/index2.p​h​p
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?

Get a box of rubber gloves and some face masks?  Even if it's nothing, they're good to have on hand.


Heck, a guy could have a pretty good weekend with those.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It's amazing how fast this is going. Just a couple days ago it was 6 fatalities and contained to one city, as far as anyone knew.


14 day incubation.  Human-to-human transmission.  In the beginnings you are always behind the curve because you don't know where the curve is.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No biggie. I've got most of my orifices shut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crazy4comiccon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, um.  Can I start using the credit card?  I would like to know at what point can I use the credit card and not worry about having to pay the bill.  If I die in front of nice gaming computer with a big curved screen and a biatchin sound system, future cockroach anthropologists might mistake me for a king.

Come to Central Dung Heap and see the archaeological find of the century!  The Hoo-man and his "computer"!  On display Fridays through Sundays but only when the lights are off."
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?

Do you have your bug-out bag?  Please remember to include the diarrhea inducing suppositories.  If you can't get the illness, you can still fake it until you make it.


Threadjack warning!

Thanks for the TF!  I'm totally useless this month, thanks to you!

You are now returned to your regularly scheduled panic or fear mongering or whatever this trainwreck will be.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?

Start sucking each other's dicks I believe....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: 40 degree day: It's amazing how fast this is going. Just a couple days ago it was 6 fatalities and contained to one city, as far as anyone knew.

14 day incubation.  Human-to-human transmission.  In the beginnings you are always behind the curve because you don't know where the curve is.


That's a very long incubation period. You could travel to multiple countries before exhibiting symptoms.

Have there been any reports of it in Europe?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: 40 degree day: It's amazing how fast this is going. Just a couple days ago it was 6 fatalities and contained to one city, as far as anyone knew.

14 day incubation.  Human-to-human transmission.  In the beginnings you are always behind the curve because you don't know where the curve is.


So, 14 days from now we'll be looking back fondly at when there was already sustained human-to-human transmission, but we didn't know about it yet.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: For those who want to follow the pending pandemic from home:

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6 (you may have to copy and paste Fark doesn't seem to like this URL)



This was posted yesterday and I couldn't get it to work then, either. What am I doing wrong?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: Wicked Chinchilla: 40 degree day: It's amazing how fast this is going. Just a couple days ago it was 6 fatalities and contained to one city, as far as anyone knew.

14 day incubation.  Human-to-human transmission.  In the beginnings you are always behind the curve because you don't know where the curve is.

That's a very long incubation period. You could travel to multiple countries before exhibiting symptoms.

Have there been any reports of it in Europe?


Scotland has 2-4 people in hospital checking on it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
We have passed through the 'golden period' for prevention and control," he told Caixin magazine from self-imposed quarantine after visiting Wuhan. "What's more, we've got the holiday traffic rush and a dereliction of duty from certain officials.

Damn.
 
probesport
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
Wuhan Pneu ain't nothin to fark with.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dothemath: Whatever.
Im going to spend the weekend burying ammo and teaching my women how to make cereal bowls out of human skulls.


You jest, but after watching a couple of years of The Walking Dead, I don't want to be around for a post-apocaliptic hellscape.

Unlike most of Trump's core.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I'll take it over another 4 years of Trump.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Farnn
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cybrwzrd: stevenboof: So, if you recently received a pneumonia vaccination, would that help you not die from this?

Unless you are immunocompromised or have underlying health issues, this isn't all that deadly either though.


That's what it usually is, but has it been confirmed that the deaths have been the old/young/immunocompromised?
 
robodog
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

40 degree day: A post from Wuhan Railway saying that 300,000 people traveled by train out of Wuhan on Wednesday, headed to every corner of the country, was also quickly deleted.


...


"A bigger outbreak is certain," said Guan Yi, a virologist who helped identify Severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003. He estimated - "conservatively" - that this outbreak could be 10 times bigger than the SARS epidemic because that virus was transmitted by only a few "super spreaders" in a more defined part of the country.

Time to stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer.


Good news for the Akron area since GoJo is based here and owns Purell =)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Also, i wonder what the side effects are for people who recover from the infection. Measels, for example, leaves you stripped of all disease immunities you might have had before and can leave you with organ/nerve damage after.


It's basically pneumonia, so I don't think it would. Your lungs might be shiate, though.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should send the virus to India for some added fun
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

40 degree day: It's amazing how fast this is going. Just a couple days ago it was 6 fatalities and contained to one city, as far as anyone knew.


No one knew.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: mikaloyd: OK I  have completed the panic phase of this disease.

Whats next on the to-do list?

Start sucking each other's dicks I believe....


Oooooo sounds fun. (In high pitched stereotype voice)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Farnn: cybrwzrd: stevenboof: So, if you recently received a pneumonia vaccination, would that help you not die from this?

Unless you are immunocompromised or have underlying health issues, this isn't all that deadly either though.

That's what it usually is, but has it been confirmed that the deaths have been the old/young/immunocompromised?


The upside of their being an order of magnitude now cases is that the virus may be an order of magnitude less fatal.

Or it's still 10% fatal and the deaths have not been announced.
 
