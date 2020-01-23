 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   China reports total of 634 coronavirus cases. Which means there are waaaayyy more than 634 cases. Link goes to briefest article ever   (mobile.reuters.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 9:53 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
100 cases of nCoV
100 cases of SARS
Take one down, treat it and see
101 cases of nCOV.
 
Valiente
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Virus 2020.
Comet 2020.

Why not both?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Urge to walk to Vegas rising
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could have been shorter


(Reuters) - Buckle up, we all gunna die !
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
M-o-o-n that spells time to panic!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember kids,.... this thing has a 14 day incubation period.

/My life for you!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time to start checking to see who has the chubbiest kids, just in case.  That reminds me, I need to make sure I have enough firewood for the burn pit to.  Damn, I need to check and make sure that extra long spit is still working too.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
🎶 Here comes Captain Trips down the bunny trail... 🎵
 
SBinRR
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not to sidetrack things, but the NYT claims the briefest article ever

It's so short you can probably read it before the paywall wakes up.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They quarantined a city of 11 million people over 634 cases?
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
grab socks! lots of socks.  the new gold
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think we all called this. I say for any number they admit lift it by a factor of ten for reality.

Bootleg: They quarantined a city of 11 million people over 634 cases?


Chinese New Year, I think? A time when a lot of people are traveling so they're trying to curtail that.

Which hasn't worked given they've already expanded the quarantine range.
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They quarantined a city of 11 million people over 634 cases?


And a second city, now.  Hopefully it's just an abundance of caution, because the alternative could go viral.

And not in the funny-cat-video way.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they say 634 its probably 6340 cases
 
RankStranger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On the plus side there is no state like a life long indoctrinating totalitarian police state more prepared to quickly and effectively clamp down on people to end a disease outbreak,

So they got that going for them
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Remember kids,.... this thing has a 14 day incubation period.

/My life for you!


Matt Frewer was the best thing about that mini-series

/well, maybe Laura San Giacomo's "talent" as well
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If they say 634 its probably 6340 cases


Potentially.  It is a 14 day incubation period.  That is a long time to wait to see if anyone new is going to pop positive.  I would imagine its the lengthy incubation period as to why they went to quarantine.
 
Two16
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Golf clap subby, the Fark headline is longer than the article.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RankStranger: On the plus side there is no state like a life long indoctrinating totalitarian police state more prepared to quickly and effectively clamp down on people to end a disease outbreak,

So they got that going for them


We sure this is really a disease and not that Wuhan got early access to Starlink?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They quarantined a city of 11 million people over 634 cases?


Thats like shutting down both NYC and LA for those of us bad at concepulizing large numbers.
 
Texmandie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Madagascar or Iceland... https://sssscomic.com/comi​c.php?page=1
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Not to sidetrack things, but the NYT claims the briefest article ever

It's so short you can probably read it before the paywall wakes up.


I've always been tempted to order reprints of that article. Just to see how they react.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Following the plan, go for spread first before lethality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Have they even tried adding the lime? It really does make it better.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: Following the plan, go for spread first before lethality.

[Fark user image 700x511]


President Madagascar unavailable for comment.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a reason that I almost always start games of Pandemic in China....  can infect half of humanity before having to go elsewhere.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

probesport: Kerr Avon: Following the plan, go for spread first before lethality.

[Fark user image 700x511]

President Madagascar unavailable for comment.


Unless you get something quiet and low level in Madagascar and Iceland early.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When China reports a bad statistic like this, add 2 zeroes. When they report a good statistic, divide the number by 2. If someone gets caught for stealing or fraud, the amount they stole is actually 10 times what was reported.
 
Znuh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's been a smattering of 'reports' coming out onto 9gag and other shady sites that the problem is far, far worse than anyone's talking about, and that there's a lot of people in Wuhan who are infected.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They quarantined a city of 11 million people over 634 cases?


In the unlikely case that this is the true total diagnosed, with a 14 day incubation period, you are likely looking at 2 or more orders of magnitude more infections.
/If H-H transmission is occurring...
// All bets are off.
 
stir22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If they say 634 its probably 6340 cases


You spelled 634,000 wrong.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I think we all called this. I say for any number they admit lift it by a factor of ten for reality.

Bootleg: They quarantined a city of 11 million people over 634 cases?

Chinese New Year, I think? A time when a lot of people are traveling so they're trying to curtail that.

Which hasn't worked given they've already expanded the quarantine range.


Every model every created by epidemiologists essentially accepts that governments will react too slowly to contain an outbreak.
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stir22: lolmao500: If they say 634 its probably 6340 cases

You spelled 634,000 wrong.


It's like reverse cop math.
 
Znuh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmm.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

probesport: stir22: lolmao500: If they say 634 its probably 6340 cases

You spelled 634,000 wrong.

It's like reverse cop math.


How many deaths is that in marijuanas?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report