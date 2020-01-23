 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sorry folks, China canceled New Years. You'll have to relive 2019 all over again   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
175 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 10:33 AM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My resolutions weren't working out, so I'm okay with this.
 
Kuta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rats.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kuta: Rats.


No, they're stuck with pigs.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The panda out front didn't tell you?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Almost 600 people have caught the virus, which has yet to be named officially."

Pooh. Definitely Pooh.
 
Opacity
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're trying to avoid the year of the rat
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least they didn't do it for communist worship-the-government-only reasons like they do to suppress all religions.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They didn't just cancel the events - they CANCELLED them, according to the article. That's an even more major development.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can I relive 1982 all over again?  I'm dressed for it.  Member's Only jacket.  Popped collar and engineer boots. When I climbed out of that Ford EXP and took off the aviator shades, chicks wanted to be with me and dudes wanted to be me.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Report