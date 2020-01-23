 Skip to content
Huanggang joins the Wuhan Lockdown Clan
38
38 Comments
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sars walls won't work
Sars walls won't work
The bug still gets through
You'll get some on you
Sars walls won't work
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The herd is about to be thinned.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado or Vegas, Colorado or Vegas?.....
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's mildly alarming...
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Colorado or Vegas, Colorado or Vegas?.....


China owns a big chunk of vegas and the west coast.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live tracking map
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: pounddawg: Colorado or Vegas, Colorado or Vegas?.....

China owns a big chunk of vegas and the west coast.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Baby can you dig your man.....
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess that means my vacation to Madagascar is off.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That virus is going to be hungry again.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Colorado or Vegas, Colorado or Vegas?.....


You damn well know the answer to that.

MY LIFE FOR YOU!!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Well, that's mildly alarming...


What would be really alarming is millions of people at the center of an outbreak traveling during the lunar new year in a few days, so this is preferable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse. They could be all out of fresh limes.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cibola, Cibola -- bumpty bumpty BUMP.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Live tracking map


I dont like how big some of those circles are.     😬
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

pounddawg: thehobbes: pounddawg: Colorado or Vegas, Colorado or Vegas?.....

China owns a big chunk of vegas and the west coast.

[Fark user image 478x361]
Baby can you dig your man.....


my bad. thought you were thinking bug out locations...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 123x134]

Obscure.


Do you have change for 10 million people?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

raerae1980: make me some tea: Live tracking map

I dont like how big some of those circles are.     😬


luckily best korea's healthcare has them protected and immune.
 
PunGent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Live tracking map


Bet it's in the Philippines and we just don't know it yet.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Live tracking map


Well, not completely live.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm here for the "Huang Gang".
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I heard it has a 100% mortally rate in victims that died!
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 123x134]

Obscure.


Not even a little.

Introduced the game to some of my younger buddies, who were slightly appalled at the cheerful Cold War "we're all gonna die, so we'll try and take you with us" esthetic of the game :)

A Eurogame it ain't.
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RaiderFanMikeP: I heard it has a 100% mortally rate in victims that died!


Burying the survivors is proving problematic.
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: make me some tea: Live tracking map

Well, not completely live.


You.

I like you.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Live tracking map


Also, apparently there are 2 in the UK in a hospital being tested for it right now.  And that's not on your map.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Carole King - It's Too Late (from Welcome To My Living Room)
Youtube YkOik48rm-Q
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hissatsu: PunGent: Well, that's mildly alarming...

What would be really alarming is millions of people at the center of an outbreak traveling during the lunar new year in a few days, so this is preferable.


Oh, no question.

Snark aside, I'm rooting for China, not the virus.  This is one of the few situations where an authoritarian government is actually beneficial to humanity.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: make me some tea: Live tracking map

Also, apparently there are 2 in the UK in a hospital being tested for it right now.  And that's not on your map.


And the map shows ourbreaks in Chongqing and Chengdu of the same size, but the stats on the right don't list Chengdu at all.  I think the map may be wonky.
 
Mr Tarantula [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flakeloaf: Guess that means my vacation to Madagascar is off.


I know the joke, but Madagascar is probably not the best place to avoid infectious diseases right now.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PunGent: hissatsu: PunGent: Well, that's mildly alarming...

What would be really alarming is millions of people at the center of an outbreak traveling during the lunar new year in a few days, so this is preferable.

Oh, no question.

Snark aside, I'm rooting for China, not the virus.  This is one of the few situations where an authoritarian government is actually beneficial to humanity.


An authoritarian government with a huge corruption problem and a 3,000 year culture of "it's not selfish or wrong if you don't get caught and shamed*"

Nothing good will come from this.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 123x134]

Obscure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Banggang soon to join.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Live tracking map


or...

Dead tracking map

/if your glass half full kind of person
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: PunGent: hissatsu: PunGent: Well, that's mildly alarming...

What would be really alarming is millions of people at the center of an outbreak traveling during the lunar new year in a few days, so this is preferable.

Oh, no question.

Snark aside, I'm rooting for China, not the virus.  This is one of the few situations where an authoritarian government is actually beneficial to humanity.

An authoritarian government with a huge corruption problem and a 3,000 year culture of "it's not selfish or wrong if you don't get caught and shamed*"

Nothing good will come from this.


I didn't say they were flawless :)

/bright side, maybe they won't have to execute so many political prisoners for their sweet, sweet organs now...
 
FriarED1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Live tracking map


It's like Plague Inc. but IRL.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Potentially hitting Edinburgh, Scotland now:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotlan​d​-51223111

/Shut doon everything!
 
