(The Sun) Boobies "My night with a male sex doll." tl;dr: as disappointing as a real man (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
64
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hm. Now what is the common denominator in these relationships? Handicap, DNRTFA.
 
blacknite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
couldn't get it to take out the garbage either?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got it drunk to lower it's inhibitions and have sex with you?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"as disappointing as a real man"

It talks?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: "as disappointing as a real man"

It talks?


Naw she cant even get herself off so the problem is not the men but her.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your parents and children must be so proud of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He weighs 61kg, which means the only feasible sex position you can do is cowgirl.

Gurl, u basic.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: evilsofa: "as disappointing as a real man"

It talks?

Naw she cant even get herself off so the problem is not the men but her.


Hahaha.
If she don't O that is all all the other person. Period.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choose better men
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, that NSFW doll at the bottom of the article. Udderly horrifying.
 
Shakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure her kids are having an uneventful social life since this article was published.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: You got it drunk to lower it's inhibitions and have sex with you?


Works for 🐑 , ewe know.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?


Same reasons a woman needs a real asshole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you end up getting splinters in your junk again, Geppetto?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: He weighs 61kg, which means the only feasible sex position you can do is cowgirl.

Gurl, u basic.


DNRTA, but just based on what I saw it looks designed for women who are into teenagers.
What you posted confirmed that.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?


Or maybe that too.

/and you sound knowledgeable
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incels are upset.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?


And unless it's a fetish, women don't need sex dolls. Any woman, regardless of how attractive or unattractive they are, they can easily get laid if they want to.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The look on that thing's face (the doll) perfectly matches the seam on it's neck. 

"Holy sh*t, you just twisted my head off!"
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?


The Capitol Building is full of them, and it's supposed to be there for everybody.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if article was serious, but I found myself laughing through most of it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a case of inflated ego? Was there blowing involved?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?

Or maybe that too.

/and you sound knowledgeable


*cat sound*

But seriously, I'd wager that the ratio of men to women buying those dolls is like...... 30/1
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
The willies were silicone so they were soft, but with a rod going through them. They don't vibrate but you can bend them into different positions. I found that a bit soulless.

It's a dummy....
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?

Same reasons a woman needs a real asshole.


I'm going to go out on a limb and say no. Sex dolls don't need to defecate...unless they're German.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a doll with a face that says many things.
Chiefly, "I'd be gay if I was real"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: lolmao500: evilsofa: "as disappointing as a real man"

It talks?

Naw she cant even get herself off so the problem is not the men but her.

Hahaha.
If she don't O that is all all the other person. Period.


You must be trolling. How can a man make a woman cum if the woman cant make herself cum? Ridiculous
 
VoodooTaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?

And unless it's a fetish, women don't need sex dolls. Any woman, regardless of how attractive or unattractive they are, they can easily get laid if they want to.


More that women tend to be more discrete about masturbation. Notthis lady, granted, but most.

Again, I'm not saying no women buy them, just that way more men do.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?

And unless it's a fetish, women don't need sex dolls. Any woman, regardless of how attractive or unattractive they are, they can easily get laid if they want to.


Anyone can have sex if they lower their standards far enough.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the male sex doll isn't into you? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really you just need the penis part. I can't believe nobody sells those.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?

And unless it's a fetish, women don't need sex dolls. Any woman, regardless of how attractive or unattractive they are, they can easily get laid if they want to.


Also, people who have sex regularly still masturbate.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: tasteme: You got it drunk to lower it's inhibitions and have sex with you?

Works for 🐑 , ewe know.


Fark handle checks out. Distressingly so.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

You steal my girl?!?!
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ima go ahead and say the doll got the rough end of this particular deal
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at her. He is the only one with a reasonable excuse to get into bed with her for ANY reason.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not too picky about female forms... but... "linebacker with tits" is definitely off table.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
ok fine, if they're really huge nice tits, i'll try it at least once
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Male" sex doll
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oblig, NSFWish
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xuf​c​l
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rN​jSQg​_4UqQ
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It got to a point where I thought, 'I'm doing all the work here."

Welcome to a man's world.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Your parents and children must be so proud of you.

[Fark user image image 620x491]


She's a professional sex worker, so yeah, probably.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: abhorrent1: Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, she knows male sex dolls aren't for women right? Why else would they have assholes?

And unless it's a fetish, women don't need sex dolls. Any woman, regardless of how attractive or unattractive they are, they can easily get laid if they want to.

Anyone can have sex if they lower their standards far enough.


Therein lies my problem, I have standards higher than my options.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: More that women tend to be more discrete about masturbation.


When men masturbate, it doesn't sound like god's bumblebee trying to get in.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LewDux: Oblig, NSFWish
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xufc​l
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNjSQg​_4UqQ


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If that doll didn't have abs, 'his' pecs would look just like ...
 
Luse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Male" sex doll
[Fark user image 425x498]


I think this guy may have a credible lawsuit.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Report