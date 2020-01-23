 Skip to content
(NPR)   The reason you're so lonely is that you're not spending enough time becoming close friends with those morons at work who can't even microwave popcorn without setting the bag on fire   (npr.org) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would anyone really want to become friends with the guy who thinks heating leftover fish in the microwave is a good idea?
 
BraFish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark you subby.  Now I want popcorn!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Go get f*cked, you c*nt.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, I've made the right decision. Thanks, subs!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Being friends with your co-workers is something companies encourage to get you to spend more time at the office.
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not lonely, my demons crowd me.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not lonely.  A limited number of my coworkers aren't mouth breathing morons.
Seek them out and avoid the rest.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can get the same camaraderie and verbal abuse playing an online game, and being told my mom is a cheap prostitute and that I'm a bundle of twigs repeatedly.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm lonely because I refuse to interact with sociopaths? That's a new one.

/made bonus the last two years just by cleaning up their (physical) messes
//boss knows they're lazy pigs
///boss lets me off the hook for crappy assignments
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Would anyone really want to become friends with the guy who thinks heating leftover fish in the microwave is a good idea?


What about if you put the fish inside a microwave popcorn bag?
 
Znuh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Being friends with co-workers is a great way to get fired and/or produce radically god-awful emotional conflict.

Keep it clean, neat and tidy. But don't become friends with anyone at work.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm very grateful to have worked with wonderful colleagues during my career. When I talk with family and friends about their work environments, their stories generally boil down to "I can't stand those people and can't wait to leave at the end of the day".

The people I work with are the reason that I changed my career path to be here and why I'm still here after 20+ years.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA:
The report surveyed over 10,000 adult workers in July and August 2019, relying on a measure of loneliness called the UCLA Loneliness Scale, used as a standard within psychology research. Respondents rated their reactions to statements such as "How often do you feel outgoing and friendly?" and "How often do you feel alone?" which were used to calculate a loneliness score on an 80-point scale.

That's not much to go on, but it sounds like the survey has a bias regarding introverts.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is a difference between being alone and being lonely.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know what?  If you show me first that I can depend on you to do your job well and handle responsibility with pride, then I'll give a fark about being a friend.  Dealt with too many clowns that thought "friend" meant "will do my work for me.'
 
allthesametome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I made and still have friends from a number of jobs.  My best friend was my secretary in a former life.  I'm still friends with people I worked with 20 years ago.

I'm friendly with the people at my current job, but have little desire to socialize with them away from work.  It may be an age thing
 
zinny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't go to work to make friends.
 
zpaul
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I tell all my colleagues they are not my friend till we have beer together.  Until then you are a colleague.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if the rise in loneliness has anything to do with the ever increasing political division within our country or perhaps backlash from everyone walking on eggshells around each other for fear of the possibility of offending others or getting fired for complimenting someone's appearance or accidentally using the wrong pronoun.

Or maybe we're all just plain sick of each others' shiat.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thosw: I'm lonely because I refuse to interact with sociopaths? That's a new one.

/made bonus the last two years just by cleaning up their (physical) messes
//boss knows they're lazy pigs
///boss lets me off the hook for crappy assignments


This this this....
 
gar1013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zinny: I don't go to work to make friends.


What if you worked in a sex doll factory?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA:he report, led by the health insurer Cigna, found a nearly 13% rise in loneliness since 2018, when the survey was first conducted.

Are you lonely? Turns out you're not alone!
 
zinny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: zinny: I don't go to work to make friends.

What if you worked in a sex doll factory?


That's different.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I walk off the job, none of my co-workers want to have anything to do with me, or each other. It's not that we dislike each other. More of a "wipe your hands" and leave the frustrations of the job and it's reminders behind.

/emergency room
//sherri is kinda cute though
///susan is too, but an OMFG NO
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I made and still have friends from a number of jobs.  My best friend was my secretary in a former life.  I'm still friends with people I worked with 20 years ago.

I'm friendly with the people at my current job, but have little desire to socialize with them away from work.  It may be an age thing


I just don't want to get too personally entangled with people whom I have a work relationship because of the potential for one type of relationship becoming a conflict for the other type. Things like, "Frank really farked this shiat up at work so bad... but I don't want to call him out because we're friends." Or the opposite, some tense work situation causing friction in your friendship.

But I've met some awesome people through work here and there, and kept in contact with them after I left. We're just more free to become more personal friends after we no longer work together, and typically have.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry, I don't speak Buzzword.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I made lots of friends at work over the years. The only reason I haven't kept in touch with a lot of them is my fault. My best friends are from grade school and I don't even keep in touch with them as much as I should.

There's nothing wrong with making friends at work,
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was young, and it didn't matter, I was great friends with my coworkers. I moved into more professional roles, and made friends there, too. As I progressed, though, a good half of those coworkers stabbed me in the back.

Now, I keep it arm's length. I can be friendly without "being your buddy." I  don't want to hang out after work. I don't want the awkward as all f*ck crushes and emotional trainwrecks. Those things were nice at the time, but holy shiat did some of those things cost me.

I work now for my nights, weekends, vacations and retirement. That is all.
 
Monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife and I run a business out of our home. I have long-term clients that I communicate with remotely on a daily basis, but the only co-worker I "see" every day is my wife. Every day, all day. For years. Can I be lonely now? Please?

/Kidding
//Kind of
///Help?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ever notice that the people who use the phrase "I'm not here to make friends" are the ones who go out of their way to be assholes?

I'm not at work specifically to make friends either but I usually do
 
PirateKing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not lonely.

Have you even MET other people? They suck soooo bad.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monkey: My wife and I run a business out of our home. I have long-term clients that I communicate with remotely on a daily basis, but the only co-worker I "see" every day is my wife. Every day, all day. For years. Can I be lonely now? Please?

/Kidding
//Kind of
///Help?


Don't let HR know about your relationship.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Work in a firehouse, the guys are like extended family. I like some of them, dislike others, loathe others.  I'm sure some of them don't like me. But just like a family, we have to deal with it because nothing can change it. I'm very close with some of them - lunch beers on days off, weekend trips to the mountains with the wives.  Others that I'd be just as happy if I never saw them again.

Respondents rated their reactions to statements such as "How often do you feel outgoing and friendly?"

Never. I'm a New Englander. If I don't know you, I don't want to. I don't want to chat with you in line at the gas station. I know enough people.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Being friends with your co-workers is something companies encourage to get you to spend more time at the office.


But then get pissed when u start dating cause they are the only people you see ever
 
Monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Monkey: My wife and I run a business out of our home. I have long-term clients that I communicate with remotely on a daily basis, but the only co-worker I "see" every day is my wife. Every day, all day. For years. Can I be lonely now? Please?

/Kidding
//Kind of
///Help?

Don't let HR know about your relationship.


Well, she is HR, and my "International Work Naked Day" idea was actually pretty successful, company-wide. At least until the kids got home. Then things got awkward.
 
