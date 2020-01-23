 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   In a follow-up to yesterday's lively main page discussion of emotional support animals on planes, man registers his beer as emotional support animal   (triblive.com) divider line
    Repeat, Anxiety disorder, Panic disorder, Social anxiety, Anxiety, Floyd Hayes, Fear, Anxiety disorders, Brooklyn  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had my respect right up until he whipped out a session IPA.  Bailiff, whack his pee pee!

Egoy3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't possibly be the only person who feels incredibly let down by the content on a site named 'TribLIVE'.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"He can register his beer all day long, it's not going to get him anywhere," the unnamed employee said, adding that the site is mainly used by landlords as a reference.

Story over.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well yea, the "USA Service Dog Registration" website exists primarily to generate official looking documentation for people who may or may not actually have service or emotional support animals. I'm sure I could register my trouser snake as an ESA on it.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did he bring a growler? pig?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
repeat?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I travel from upstate to Brooklyn a lot," Hayes told Ale Street, "and on the bus they say it's a federal crime to smoke or have an alcoholic beverage unless by prior written contest, and I always wondered where you get that consent. Not that I'm an alcoholic."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report