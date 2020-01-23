 Skip to content
(BBC)   U.K residents have a bit of a shaking. One person: "What's all this then"?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bit of a sticky wicket, that.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So James Corden fell down?
 
Keanus Acting Coach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would the people in Cleveland be calling the police about an earthquake in Great Britain??

I kid
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even British earthquakes are quaint.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hates it when Americans refer to Shakey Wakeys as "Earthquakes".
 
Franko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry sending west-coast earthquakes back home.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wot's*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this then?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/spoilt an otherwise beautifully choreographed rape scene
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair, that's the most excercise some of them will have all year...

/I know that area perhaps a little too well.
//there are more burger joints than gyms.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QI XL S17E03 Series Q - HD - Quarrels
Youtube dDhXSAxf86s
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 271x186]


Doctor Rockit - Cup Quake
Youtube X-LNhSAjGTA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jN2E​N​GyDXI
 
skycruiser-x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody weather...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Even British earthquakes are quaint.


"Seismologist Glen Ford described it as a "typical British earthquake"

Quite so, old chap, quite so....
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That map. Zooming from the globe to Teeside in one go. Oh, well done Beeb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know it seems quaint for us Brits to treat a minor earthquake like a big deal, but we also treat mass shootings like a big deal too.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: I know it seems quaint for us Brits to treat a minor earthquake like a big deal, but we also treat mass shootings like a big deal too.


i hear sunny weather is a big deal there too
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jim32rr: So James Corden fell down?


It was his tenant's fault. Tripped James up during a football match.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: I know it seems quaint for us Brits to treat a minor earthquake like a big deal, but we also treat mass shootings like a big deal too.


Now, why did you do that? We were having some harmless fun here.... but okay - you want to play; let's play:

You Brits might consider treating Asian Grooming gangs like a big dea -

"Police officers who ignored the sexual abuse of underage girls by Pakistani grooming gangs should be named and shamed, campaigners demanded last night.

The demand came after a leaked report failed to identify a key investigator in the Rotherham scandal, which saw at least 1,400 children preyed on between 1997 and 2013."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-7905655/Police-Rotherham-left-Asian​-grooming-gangs-free-rape-girls-named-​says-MP.html
 
Valiente
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ooo-er.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're not used to earthquakes, a 3.0 is a big deal.
If you are used to earthquakes, 3.0 is a great opportunity to make fun of all those wusses who are nowhere near as tough as you are!
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: If you're not used to earthquakes, a 3.0 is a big deal.
If you are used to earthquakes, 3.0 is a great opportunity to make fun of all those wusses who are nowhere near as tough as you are!


Just like tornadoes/arctic vortexes in Minnesota.
/never gonna leave this place again
//spent monsoon season in India a while ago
///convinced this is a great place to be for the next few decades
 
Land Ark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A 2.8? The people in southern Puerto Rico ask, "Oh, has it been 45 minutes already?"

/15 quakes of 2.5 or higher in the last 24 hours.
//Seems like they've been averaging one every 90 minutes for the last month and a half
 
r0cj07p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: Devil's Advocaat: I know it seems quaint for us Brits to treat a minor earthquake like a big deal, but we also treat mass shootings like a big deal too.

i hear sunny weather is a big deal there too


Wait... weather can be "sunny"?
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Devil's Advocaat: I know it seems quaint for us Brits to treat a minor earthquake like a big deal, but we also treat mass shootings like a big deal too.

Now, why did you do that? We were having some harmless fun here.... but okay - you want to play; let's play:

You Brits might consider treating Asian Grooming gangs like a big dea -

"Police officers who ignored the sexual abuse of underage girls by Pakistani grooming gangs should be named and shamed, campaigners demanded last night.

The demand came after a leaked report failed to identify a key investigator in the Rotherham scandal, which saw at least 1,400 children preyed on between 1997 and 2013."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-7905655/Police-Rotherham-left-Asian​-grooming-gangs-free-rape-girls-named-​says-MP.html


No, no no.. you're not going to catch me out! If living in the UK has taught me anything, it's that there's only one thing worse than the systematic grooming and rape of underage girls, and that's saying something that could be inferred to be racist.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
RIP tipped-over lawn thing
 
