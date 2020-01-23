 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Woman argues with family so she a.) steps back and begins civil discussion, b.) goes jogging to blow off steam, c.) gets naked and roars off in Volkswagen Jetta   (tcpalm.com) divider line
13
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman left in a Volkswagen Jetta, but deputies found her. Her state of undress was not addressed.

I hate it when the cops don't/won't address the state of undress.  Unless it's a dude.  Then they don't need to address the undressing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some things were definitely flapping...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The woman left in a Volkswagen Jetta, but deputies found her. Her state of undress was not addressed.

I hate it when the cops don't/won't address the state of undress.  Unless it's a dude.  Then they don't need to address the undressing.


The subject is clothesless.  I repeat, clothesless.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was arrested instead of getting Baker Act'd. Must be a hosebeast.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The husband showed deputies video of at least some of the incident.

cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a bust?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Is this a bust?


Yes, thank you.  I just had it stuffed.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Florida woman...let me guess bleach blond, visible tan lines on leathery skin and black pubes?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Florida woman...let me guess bleach blond, visible tan lines on leathery skin and black pubes?


What?
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jetta?
 
nursetim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: She was arrested instead of getting Baker Act'd. Must be a hosebeast.


I noted the lack of pictures, so I think you're on to something.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FLAP


hehehe
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Report