(CNBC)   JP Morgan CEO says socialism will lead to an 'eroding society.' In a related story, JP Morgan exists today only because it got a $416 billion bailout from American taxpayers   (cnbc.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Most state-owned enterprises don't do a particularly good job,"

Ah, you're referring to the type of socialism which no one is advocating.

"They do need to fix inner-city schools, infrastructure, health care," Dimon added. "We can fix all of those in a capitalist society."

What the fark does that even suggest?  You can pay your taxes and *still* be in a capitalist society.

And as long as you're emboldened to shareholders inner-city schools are low on the priority list and even then, any money you give is going to come with a catch or be disseminated in a way of your choosing which *may* not be that altruistic.  I would rather you fix those inner city schools through paying your farking taxes and if you don't like how the handlers of that tax money do things then you can farking vote for someone you *do* like.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Socialism actually fosters closer knit communities.

"They do need to fix inner-city schools, infrastructure, health care," Dimon added. "We can fix all of those in a capitalist society."

"But we won't, because there's no money in it and we're capitalists."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: "Most state-owned enterprises don't do a particularly good job,"

Ah, you're referring to the type of socialism which no one is advocating.

"They do need to fix inner-city schools, infrastructure, health care," Dimon added. "We can fix all of those in a capitalist society."

What the fark does that even suggest?  You can pay your taxes and *still* be in a capitalist society.

And as long as you're emboldened to shareholders inner-city schools are low on the priority list and even then, any money you give is going to come with a catch or be disseminated in a way of your choosing which *may* not be that altruistic.  I would rather you fix those inner city schools through paying your farking taxes and if you don't like how the handlers of that tax money do things then you can farking vote for someone you *do* like.


Hey, guess what? Our capitalist society HASN'T fixed schooling, infrastructure or healthcare, Dimon, you lying fark.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rich asshole insists we don't inconvenience him on his quest to have a pyramid grave AND an apocalypse shelter for after he drives the planet to collapse, news at 11.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"You look around the world and they become corrupt over time."

Unlike Wall Street banks which become more and more like a clan of Buddhist Monks year after year.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, with those guys, it's more antisocial-ism...
 
Two16
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just to put that figure into perspective: That's more than the UK is about to spend on it's Trident nuclear submarine program, or it's annual social security.

/just sayin.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So you're saying he's not wrong, subby?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ideas developed by Karl Marx. No thanks.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only thing that will make scumbags like this guy learn is if we all collectively stop paying the mortgages, rent, and student loans that keep him afloat.  But since most of us have a moral code preventing that, we won't do it, thereby enabling this scumbag to live without one.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's fascism subby, socialism would be if the homeowners got bailed out.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know it's hard to tell from your Ivory tower, but society has already eroded.

You live in a different America then most everyone else.  To you everything looks great and nothing should change.  But we have an entire generation of people that are doing quantitatively worse then their parents were at their age.

We all do better when we all do better.  But for decades now,  only a few have been doing better.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See?  They wuz right!

They got the Socialisms, and Boy! is our society eroding now!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
JP Morgan was part of the original problem 100+ years ago. Sad that we're still fighting the same war with the likes of the CEO heading the company that bears his name.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UberDave: "Most state-owned enterprises don't do a particularly good job,"

Ah, you're referring to the type of socialism which no one is advocating.


Honestly, I think that a purely government-run health care system like they have in Canada or the UK would be a better option than a Medicare-for-all option.
 
gar1013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: The only thing that will make scumbags like this guy learn is if we all collectively stop paying the mortgages, rent, and student loans that keep him afloat.  But since most of us have a moral code preventing that, we won't do it, thereby enabling this scumbag to live without one.


Only if you waive your FDIC insurance.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jump, you farkers
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Corporate Welfare isn't Socialism.

It's Fascism.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: "You look around the world and they become corrupt over time."

Unlike Wall Street banks which become more and more like a clan of Buddhist Monks year after year.


Because Buddhist monks are perfect and incorruptible?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My father got me a subscription to Forbes. Typical issue, editorial up front crying about the dangers of socialism and socialist warriors. (Yes, they use that phrase.)

Then an article inside praising a multi billion dollar capital fund whose main investments are government-owned companies in China.

The wealthy LOVE socialism. They just hate when it benefits poor people.
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What he meant was, "Socialism for me but not for thee!"

UberDave: And as long as you're emboldened to shareholders inner-city schools are low on the priority list and even then, any money you give is going to come with a catch or be disseminated in a way of your choosing which *may* not be that altruistic.  I would rather you fix those inner city schools through paying your farking taxes and if you don't like how the handlers of that tax money do things then you can farking vote for someone you *do* like.


Relying on votes to enact policies like some kind of filthy peasant? How quaint. Dimon knows that shiat doesn't work. Money talks.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 850x697]


Well. You don't need to be immensely rich to be a superhero, no, though it helped Bruce Wayne (and Tony Stark) finance nice gadgets to make up for a lack of actual superpowers.

Problem is, I'm not sure even the lushest welfare state would have prevented the rise of the Joker, or someone like him. Some people will want to watch the world burn no matter how well it treats them.

Okay. I'll stop talking rubbish now.

If only Dimon would do likewise. Nobody in a position to do anything about it is talking about anything close to ending private ownership of all or even most of the means of production, not even Sanders.

Socialism means something a bit more specific than "whatever rich people don't like."
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: "Most state-owned enterprises don't do a particularly good job,"

Ah, you're referring to the type of socialism which no one is advocating.


If you believe that the job of every organisation and enterprise is to enrich the owners of private capital then no, state-owned enterprises don't do that very well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: dothemath: "You look around the world and they become corrupt over time."

Unlike Wall Street banks which become more and more like a clan of Buddhist Monks year after year.

Because Buddhist monks are perfect and incorruptible?


No, but I don't remember them destroying the American economy through their policies of greed and then taking billions of tax dollars to bail them out.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Protip: never listen to a plutocrat.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Just to put that figure into perspective: That's more than the UK is about to spend on it's Trident nuclear submarine program, or it's annual social security.


We Brits spent around £500bn bailing out demonstrably incompetent bankers, whose bonuses barely dipped after they farked up everything they touched.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
JP Morgan did not receive $416 Billion, since that was the total bailout TARP gave to the various banks, automakers, and so on. Regardless, they have long since paid back their funds. Dimon also claims that JP Morgan didn't need the money and only took it because Treasury wanted them to be in the same boat as the rest of the banks.
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It puts the lotion Worcestershire sauce on its skin, or else it gets the hose again.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GREED IS AN ADDICTION. EAT DIMION FIRST.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

patrick767: It puts the lotion Worcestershire sauce on its skin, or else it gets the hose again.


Screw the skin, dump that shiat straight into my mouth!

Yum!!
 
Swiftstone2012
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"You don't make a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars." - AOC

For Jaime Dimon to be talking about Socialism like he actually knows what the fark he's saying is a joke to start with. For him to then frame it as if every private entity will be nationalized and complain about how doing so inevitably leads to corruption is just comedy gold.
After that brazen assertion without evidence, he realizes just how farking stupid what he said was and tried to walk it back a little by saying:

"That doesn't mean that capitalism is perfect. That doesn't mean that every public company is perfect. No, there are flaws."

Yes. We know this Jaime. Because you're one of the biggest of those corrupting flaws. You thought you would be allowed to pillage and plunder forever. You were wrong. Again. Some more.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jamie Dimon is such a hot-pile-of-shiat. He wants to be Trump so bad!
 
Ringshadow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: rise of the Joker


The Joker was a normal dude who made a very bad choice out of desperation and fell into a goddamn vat of chemicals. He survived fundamentally altered, body and brain chemistry. There was no "rise", he's a goddamn metahuman, and if you take Batman Who Laughs into account, his own altered chemistry will eventually end him but not before he does a lot more damage in his death throes.

Frankly: Shoot him. Just shoot him. He likely won't even argue you with you. Double tap. He knows, very well, that it's for the best.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

