(The US Sun)   Worry not so much about the coronavirus currently spreading across the Earth, be more afraid of the ancient unknown viruses that have been found locked in China glacier ice when the big melt comes   (the-sun.com) divider line
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh! Such a ripoff of how the zombie outbreak got started in the book version of World War Z!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mac wants the flamethrower!
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big melt is quite literally happening now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidentally, a big melt is what sent me to the bathroom just now.

dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glaciers,
Permafrost,
Clathrates

I've been giving thought as to how best to mount a rampage.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the case
static.next-episode.netView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please.  The current panic still has a lot of mileage left in it.  Why jump to the next thing?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we get a virus tag please.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Old and stale viruses are dealt with by old and stale adaptations of the immune system.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great, now my cymbal order is going to be late.
 
B0redd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FFS wait till the fear dies from the last one.
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So be afraid of some shiat that hasn't even been exposed to penicillin, much less the cutting-edge antibiotics we have now?  "It devastated the Ampolean Culture!"  The Ampolean Culture had just barely advanced past hunter-gatherers and still thought a cold was possession by evil spirits.  Despite the existence of things like the The Sun, we do have people alive today that understand what the farking germ theory of disease is.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So much like Chinese food, after half an hour Fark gets hungry for another China disease thread.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, researchers: GET THE FARK AWAY FROM THERE!
Thank you.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe the new viruses will be our friends.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
artist impression of ancient virus.

assets-jpcust.jwpsrv.comView Full Size
 
Beaver Dimples
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
this is why everyone is freaking out about global warming!  *it* is in the ice and when he gets out we are all doomed!!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Old and stale viruses are dealt with by old and stale adaptations of the immune system.


Thats not remotely close to how it works in reality. Stop trying to learn biology from movies
 
bbmaru
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RaiderFanMikeP: this is why everyone is freaking out about global warming!  *it* is in the ice and when he gets out we are all doomed!!


is "it" a "thing" now?
 
