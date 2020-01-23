 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   You know it's going to be a bad morning commute when you have livestock running around NYC's Verrazzano Bridge   (abc7ny.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cow town.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's a bunch of bull.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you tell the difference?
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were looking for the Vatican.
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
makes a good case to officially change it's name to the Andrew Cuomo Bridge
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Well that's a bunch of bull.


thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Pleads the 5th.
But willing to sing to make a better deal for himself.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the deck of that bridge? Steel or paved?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I DON'T SEE NO COWS
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they have ez-pass.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Calm down..It's just a bunch of musclebound guido's trying to get downtown to get their hair blown out for
the weekend..
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds baaaaaaaad
 
JAYoung
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Party 'till the cows come home!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's with the livestock reference, are the news teams in NY to stupid to know it it's a cow, pig, goat, etc...

And if the pickup driver had been paying attention he would have had plenty of time to moooove over avoid the whole thing.
 
Opacity
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cast of Jersey Shore takes a lot of abuse and tolerates a lot of name calling, but they'll draw the line at being referred to as "Livestock" just for trying to get to Brooklyn.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BravoEcho: I hope they have ez-pass.


Have you ever saw a bovine that didn't?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've been under the bridge four times today on the ferry and they've been working on it since I first passed at 5:30. Must be a mess o cow.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HEAD THEM OFF AT THE PASS!
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Plus today, you got your 12 Monkeys factor..."
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mmmm. Go catch 'em one and barbeque.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But enough about New York's jogging public.
 
