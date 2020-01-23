 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   After Saudi crown prince's WHATSAPP trolls Jeff Bezos with phone hack, Bezos trolls back with photo from Khashoggi Memorial   (mediaite.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The President of the United States likely had a role in murdering that dude.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.


and which was possibly aided and abetted by Jared Kushner or at least condoned.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everything covered above.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mediaite trolling me with an adblocker wall too powerful for incognito mode and my escape button.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's the problem with most instant messaging systems. No gateway scanner
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh. it isn't trolling if Bezos didn't hack him back & expose his sexts.

I love you, alive-Bezos! Just keep sending my groceries to me with free-Prime-shipping, and we're all-good.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Somebody want to explain all this to grandpa sitting on the porch here?

Assume total ignorance. Thnx
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: The President of the United States likely had a role in murdering that dude.


At this point, Trump would be accurately described as a serial killer.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.


The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Somebody want to explain all this to grandpa sitting on the porch here?

Assume total ignorance. Thnx


Evil, super rich, Terrorist Funding, Prince from the Middle East hacked an Evil, Super Rich Americans cell phone and so the American Trolled the Terrorist Funding Prince becuase they don't like eachother.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.

The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.


Not the first or last who will dress up evil as something benign or beneficial.
 
Two16
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.

The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.


Cavemen with oil-money are still cavemen.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Somebody want to explain all this to grandpa sitting on the porch here?

Assume total ignorance. Thnx


The crown prince of Saud sent an electronic message to Jeff Bezos. That message contained a program which exploited a weakness in the messaging app on his phone. The program then proceeded to grab all the information it could off of his phone.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RIP Cemalkasikoi?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: DarnoKonrad: The President of the United States likely had a role in murdering that dude.

At this point, Trump would be accurately described as a serial killer.


Yeah, good thing St. Obomba never did the same shiat when he was in office, huh?
Or more accurately, good thing he did the same shiat with a "D." behind his name so none of you biatched about it.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: FirstDennis: Somebody want to explain all this to grandpa sitting on the porch here?

Assume total ignorance. Thnx

Evil, super rich, Terrorist Funding, Prince from the Middle East hacked an Evil, Super Rich Americans cell phone and so the American Trolled the Terrorist Funding Prince becuase they don't like eachother.


"Evil", lol.
ok.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robodog: FirstDennis: Somebody want to explain all this to grandpa sitting on the porch here?

Assume total ignorance. Thnx

The crown prince of Saud sent an electronic message to Jeff Bezos. That message contained a program which exploited a weakness in the messaging app on his phone. The program then proceeded to grab all the information it could off of his phone.


And he did it because Bezos owns the Washington Post.  And the Washington Post criticized the prince for ordering the gruesome murder of one of their contributing writers.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Saudi crown prince: Meh.

Again, all this is shiat our stupid president would like to do. I feel like there's something like a 90% certainty that he has inquired about having someone killed. Someone who offended him. Not a head of state but someone like Stormy Daniels or Jake Tapper.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Two16: FrancoFile: Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.

The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.

Cavemen with oil-money are still cavemen.


How very racist of you, Tolerant Liberal Lefty.
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Two16: Cavemen with oil-money are still cavemen.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Two16: FrancoFile: Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.

The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.

Cavemen with oil-money are still cavemen.

How very racist of you, Tolerant Liberal Lefty.


Cave man doesnt denote race, it denotes backwards ass ignorance in thought during modern times.

I have noted guys like you tend to cry racism when there is none in the room.
 
Two16
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: hardinparamedic: DarnoKonrad: The President of the United States likely had a role in murdering that dude.

At this point, Trump would be accurately described as a serial killer.

Yeah, good thing St. Obomba never did the same shiat when he was in office, huh?
Or more accurately, good thing he did the same shiat with a "D." behind his name so none of you biatched about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Two16: FrancoFile: Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.

The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.

Cavemen with oil-money are still cavemen.

How very racist of you, Tolerant Liberal Lefty.


My my, you're quite the troll. Ignored.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Saudi crown prince: Meh.

Again, all this is shiat our stupid president would like to do. I feel like there's something like a 90% certainty that he has inquired about having someone killed. Someone who offended him. Not a head of state but someone like Stormy Daniels or Jake Tapper.


Honey, if a president of either party seriously wanted somebody killed, they'd be dead before they hit the ground.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: FirstDennis: Somebody want to explain all this to grandpa sitting on the porch here?

Assume total ignorance. Thnx

Evil, super rich, Terrorist Funding, Prince from the Middle East hacked an Evil, Super Rich Americans cell phone and so the American Trolled the Terrorist Funding Prince becuase they don't like eachother.


Kashoggi was critical of Trump and MBS. This was done with Trump's approval.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

allears: Dick Hammer: Two16: FrancoFile: Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.

The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.

Cavemen with oil-money are still cavemen.

How very racist of you, Tolerant Liberal Lefty.

My my, you're quite the troll. Ignored.


Promises, promises...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Saudi crown prince: Meh.

Again, all this is shiat our stupid president would like to do. I feel like there's something like a 90% certainty that he has inquired about having someone killed. Someone who offended him. Not a head of state but someone like Stormy Daniels or Jake Tapper.

Honey, if a president of either party seriously wanted somebody killed, they'd be dead before they hit the ground.


Do you know you're a dumbass, or does that notion still just nag at you from the frayed edges of your subconscious?
 
dywed88
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: hardinparamedic: DarnoKonrad: The President of the United States likely had a role in murdering that dude.

At this point, Trump would be accurately described as a serial killer.

Yeah, good thing St. Obomba never did the same shiat when he was in office, huh?
Or more accurately, good thing he did the same shiat with a "D." behind his name so none of you biatched about it.


I am sure you can point to where Obama publicly defended a foreign government official who had an American journalist butchered?
 
bbmaru
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: DarnoKonrad: The President of the United States likely had a role in murdering that dude.

At this point, Trump would be accurately described as a serial killer.


Whilst that may be true, W is still a greater mass murderer than Trump.  Hope it stays that way.  Here's to both of them dying in a fire.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This thread went full derp in a hurry.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do you ever sit and think about how much shady shiat is going on in the different worlds (financial, information, nation building, etc.) that we cannot even begin to consider the undercurrents and how they affect us since we can't possibly be in so many places at once?  And that there is so much wealth in the hands of so many that it defies comprehension?
 
Kuta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: FirstDennis: Somebody want to explain all this to grandpa sitting on the porch here?

Assume total ignorance. Thnx

Evil, super rich, Terrorist Funding, Prince from the Middle East hacked an Evil, Super Rich Americans cell phone and so the American Trolled the Terrorist Funding Prince becuase they don't like eachother.


MBS also ordered the hacking of Kashoggi.

Hack.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

allears: Dick Hammer: Two16: FrancoFile: Diogenes: Unfortunately that will never shame MBS.  I'm sure he's quite proud of his bloody handiwork.

The best historical analog for MBS is Tsar Peter the Great.

He's going to 'modernize' the country, whether the residents there want to or not.  While strengthening his own position, of course.  And only for certain values of 'modernize'.

Cavemen with oil-money are still cavemen.

How very racist of you, Tolerant Liberal Lefty.

My my, you're quite the troll. Ignored.


He's a troll, and I have him marked as such. But he also can be pretty funny at times, so I don't have him blocked.
I appreciate humor.
 
