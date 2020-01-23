 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh) Couple arrested after cutting the heads off six parking meters and damaging 60 in total. Sentence expected to include eating 50 eggs
7
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how it is. Small town.
Not much to do.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say who's in the box, boss, but the bush these days is unlikely.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One night I hear sawing very late at night and it looks like someone is working on his car. Next morning, the parking meter is gone.  A few days later all the parking meters are gone and they had been cut off with a large pipe cutter.  A few weeks later there are new meters and then they disappear.  A few weeks later there are pipes welded to the sides to keep the pipe cutter from working and they didn't disappear.  Those meters took in $10k a year per spot so I can see why the city wanted them back.

It shows some initiative to buy the right tool for the job.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
what we've got here is failure to communicate
 
GuyFawkes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still shakin' it boss.
 
moresugar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has anyone noticed that Cool Hand Luke and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest are essentially the same movie?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Excellent reference, Subby...
 
