(Daily Star)   Zombie virus outbreak being cured by robots. Vampires, ninjas being 'held in reserve' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about bike messengers and NRA presidents?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and Fresh Princes?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only we hadn't killed off all the pirates!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 I'm not going to feel safe until the radioactive gorillas freeze...
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's only one guy you call to face down a pandemic: 
cdn.imagecomics.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lord Brixton: There's only one guy you call to face down a pandemic:

moriareviews.comView Full Size



As a public service, I have taken the liberty of correcting your post, due to the falsity thereof.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Robots can be sanitized and washed of their zombie blood.  Do you really want zombie ninjas and zombie vampires?  Cause that's how you get zombie ninjas and zombie vampires.
 
Gollie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Robots can be sanitized and washed of their zombie blood.  Do you really want zombie ninjas and zombie vampires?  Cause that's how you get zombie ninjas and zombie vampires.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Also see Extinction Parade and Last Blood
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gollie: Harry Freakstorm: Robots can be sanitized and washed of their zombie blood.  Do you really want zombie ninjas and zombie vampires?  Cause that's how you get zombie ninjas and zombie vampires.

[i.imgur.com image 450x314]

Also see Extinction Parade and Last Blood


That was pretty cool, iirc...hugely outnumbered vampires worried their food supply was getting zombified, and they had to start actually protecting humans instead of just feeding on them.
 
Report