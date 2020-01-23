 Skip to content
(WWAY 3 Wilmington)   Actual headline: Oak Island Mayor Defends Racy Mural on House. Fark: It's the Mayor's house   (wwaytv3.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wasn't Racy Mural the niece of Judge Smails in "Caddyshack"?
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Today on Unnecessary Censorship!
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait that's it?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Wait that's it?


You have to realize conservatives are very, very stupid.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why did they need to cover up her tramp steamer stamp?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The world could always use a little more mermaid ass.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


I have no idea...
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: Today on Unnecessary Censorship!


If you go to other stories you can see the uncensored mural. Warning to some of our more sensitive readers it contains cartoon-like breasts and butt cleavage. Please be near your fainting couch before viewing.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seems like that resolves the traditional sailor's dilemma better than the reverse mermaid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd vote for him.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One strategically placed bush ...
 
aremmes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sure, complain about the mural showing some T&A instead of it having all of the elegance and sophistication of a Halloween costume.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Read the headline as  "racist" and was trying to figure out the connection.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not like a beach community may have a "racy" ad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hired this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would have used the garage door but couldn't find an image that's SFW
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And he put the mural up to honor his late wife's wishes.  Because he is adorable.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Celebrating the upper half of the female form is nothing to be ashamed of.  Why do these womyn hate women?
 
