(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Unsure how to deal with cold weather, Florida man sets fire to his apartment to keep warm   (wfla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
sleep lack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Warm for the rest of his life?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't they burn falling iguanas to keep warm?

When life gives you iguanas, make iguanaide
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Except that the apartment was never actually on fire. The smoke from the papers he was burning triggered the smoke detectors. Didn't see any mention of the fire spreading beyond that.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Can't they burn falling iguanas to keep warm?

When life gives you iguanas, make iguanaide


they're generally only found in south florida.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Burn a man's home down and you will keep him warm for one day. Teach a man how to burn a home down and he will be warm his whole life.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Warm for the rest of his life?


akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If only someone had given him a space heater.

/It's the perfect house warming gift!
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
oh sweet summer child...
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its his apartment.  If he wants to burn a pile of papers to keep warm that seems like it should be his business.  Hell, if he wants to have a barbecue or set up a fire pit, well, who is paying for the apt?  If it sets off fire alarms then they are probably set up too sensitively.  A small stack of papers burning shouldn't set off an alarm.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

akya: [Fark user image 850x667]

oh sweet summer child...


If it got all the way up to 53 here people would be wearing shorts.
 
mrschwen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seriously - it sounds like senility or alzheimers.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another victim of a changing climate.
 
