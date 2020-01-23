 Skip to content
Masked vigilante named 'Night Watch' patrols the streets of Winston-Salem helping those in need. What could possibly go wrong?
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone offers him a Marlboro?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. He gets shot.
2. Someone dresses like him and goes out raping and murdering.
3. He gets stabbed.
4. He gets raped and murdered by someone dressed like him.
5. Cops. They don't like anyone doing anything.
6. Kevin Smith puts him in a movie.


*shudders*
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling Agent Blake.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Mint Berry Crunch

Fark user imageView Full Size


His superpower is the delicicous taste of mint and berries.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up, crime!

Happily was more wholesome than I thought it would be.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't drink the cosplay kool aid.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call Looking Glass, I can even do the accent!
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the little angels rise up, rise up.
All the little angels rise up high!
How do they rise up, rise up, rise up?
How do they rise up, rise up high?
They rise heads up, heads up, heads up, they rise heads up, heads up high!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Someone offers him a Marlboro?


Offering a Phillip Morris product in a RJR town would be wrong, so good call.

Offer the man a Camel fer chrissake!
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these folks might be him, unmasked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's George Zimmerman - America's Watch Captain!  I told y'all he was a hero.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, reading the article (am I new here or something?) - the guy is explicitly NOT a vigilante but instead a guy who is distributing food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless.
 
tothekor
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

meanmutton: So, reading the article (am I new here or something?) - the guy is explicitly NOT a vigilante but instead a guy who is distributing food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless.


This is 'Murica. That IS being a vigilante.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

meanmutton: So, reading the article (am I new here or something?) - the guy is explicitly NOT a vigilante but instead a guy who is distributing food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

meanmutton: So, reading the article (am I new here or something?) - the guy is explicitly NOT a vigilante but instead a guy who is distributing food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless.


You don't know everything he has in his utility belt!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SBinRR: dittybopper: Someone offers him a Marlboro?

Offering a Phillip Morris product in a RJR town would be wrong, so good call.

Offer the man a Camel fer chrissake!


See, I make the extra effort to walk that mile, even though I've never been a smoker.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
s2.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tothekor: meanmutton: So, reading the article (am I new here or something?) - the guy is explicitly NOT a vigilante but instead a guy who is distributing food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless.

This is 'Murica. That IS being a vigilante.


If people are giving homeless people free stuff they are just encouraging the homeless to not pull themselves up by thier bootstraps.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I'll stay here and protect the women."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cerwin3302
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 771x434]
[i.pinimg.com image 236x223]


First thing that came to my mind as well.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Be right over

i-am-modelist.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 771x434]
[i.pinimg.com image 236x223]


images5.fanpop.comView Full Size


The googles do something.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He ain't fooling anyone- that's just Bubbles in a gimpsuit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's found knocked out in the park restroom, pants down around his ankles and wallet missing?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So there you are on a crappy night, nearly out of gas, and then got a flat. No spare, no jack, and it's starting to rain which has awoken the crabby toddler in the back seat. And then this guy comes toward you. Feel better yet?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What could go wrong? Pessimist!  You should think of what could go right - you end up with Sam Vimes in charge of LE agencies, and Vetinari in charge of the city.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks Netflix's "Titans" - inspiring real life people in questionable costumes.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: So there you are on a crappy night, nearly out of gas, and then got a flat. No spare, no jack, and it's starting to rain which has awoken the crabby toddler in the back seat. And then this guy comes toward you. Feel better yet?


Isn't that how you get the Hulk?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or Frank-n-Furter, I guess.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet that costume sucks to wear in the summer months
 
