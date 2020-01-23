 Skip to content
Chiefs fan scores free tickets to Super Bowl for being responsible designated driver
11
•       •       •

probesport
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This guy must have a huge car.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 cool story, good for him and his dad
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This doesn't make a whole lot of sense....

...wouldn't it better to take the area's most prolific drunk drivers and ship *them* off to the superbowl, thus keeping them off the local roads that weekend?

/tickets to the game optional.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: cool story, good for him and his dad


Cool for him and his dad but that story sucks.
It doesn't explain what the contest was or who ran it. Who did he pledge to be a designated driver to?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: johnny_vegas: cool story, good for him and his dad

Cool for him and his dad but that story sucks.
It doesn't explain what the contest was or who ran it. Who did he pledge to be a designated driver to?


Fair enough, however the amount of detail in the story perfectly complimented my attention span and amount of give-a-shiat
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great googly-moogly...


/who are the Chefs?
 
kona
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fark THE NFL

imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Car Seat Headrest - "Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales"
Youtube ccztRby3FAk
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Great googly-moogly...


/who are the Chefs?


economycandy.comView Full Size
 
