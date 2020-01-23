 Skip to content
(WTVR)   Witch Bottle discovered under Interstate 64 in Virginia. Drivers stuck in traffic start tossing coins at it   (wtvr.com) divider line
allears
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I give up. Witch?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
-- A glass jug found under the median of Interstate 64 in York County is believed to be a "witch bottle" left by Union soldiers during the Civil War,

They probably biatched about the traffic to Richmond too.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

allears: I give up. Witch?


starbaseatlanta.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Um, traditionally there's somewhat more ... personal items than just nails that go into a Witch's Bottle.

Does make you wonder who those boys were hanging around with.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

allears: I give up. Witch?


Third base.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
razorfine.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does it float?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

allears: I give up. Witch?


If two witches were watching two watches, which witch would watch which watch?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Which one?
No one said this was multiple choice.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What fortification?
 
allears
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: allears: I give up. Witch?

Third base.


Born on third base, thought I hit a homer.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: allears: I give up. Witch?

If two witches were watching two watches, which witch would watch which watch?


While we wonder which witch watched which watch, we wish witch watchers were within Wichita.

/whooo!
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better get that Antiques Roadshow expert to taste it, just to make sure. I mean he is the leading authority on port witch bottles.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I must have driven past that bottle twice a day for years. Now wonder a witch has never attacked me.
 
