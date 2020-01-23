 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The Barbers Hill Independent School District picks the hill they will die on, will not be bullied into giving up their freedom to force a black kid with dreadlocks to go to a barber   (nbcnews.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barbers Hill? where's the irony tag?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We will continue to be a child-centered district that seeks to maximize the potential of EVERY child," he continued. "Local control is sacred to this country, and we will NOT be bullied or intimidated by outside influences."

"State's Rights"
"We will NOT be dragged out of the '50s."

/Whether 18- or 19- is unclear.
//Why not both?
///Three
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And how soon until this town finishes dying?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're living in the era of emboldened garbage humans feeling validation and support since our country is ruled by one.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Barbers Hill? where's the irony tag?


Some pick their hill to die on, others have their hill thrust upon them.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Texas, America's Waziristan.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "We will continue to be a child-centered district that seeks to maximize the potential of EVERY child," he continued. "Local control is sacred to this country, and we will NOT be bullied or intimidated by outside influences."

"State's Rights"
"We will NOT be dragged out of the '50s."

/Whether 18- or 19- is unclear.
//Why not both?
///Three


Except they don't even believe in that. If Trump ordered a federal law that mandated he remove his dreadlocks, they'd be hailing at the altar of the federal government as the supreme entity.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New school administrators being hired in 3...2...1...

/ Maybe not, since it's Texas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I sense a big payday coming for 1 student. According to article he is being punished because he if he unties his hair it would be below the collar; however, he keeps it tied up, so is technically in compliance. Farkers are suspending him for being black.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "We will continue to be a child-centered district that seeks to maximize the potential of EVERY child," he continued. "Local control is sacred to this country, and we will NOT be bullied or intimidated by outside influences."


Ah, "outside agitators", that racist classic.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So a HS is telling male students they cannot wear the hair long as in the same length as the women who attend or work there ?

So don't walk at graduation. Who cares. Get your diploma, keep your hair and tell the school to pound sand
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Poole said the district's board of trustees, "which has included African American representation, takes their role of representing the local community as one of their chief priorities."

"We will continue to be a child-centered district that seeks to maximize the potential of EVERY child," he continued. "Local control is sacred to this country, and we will NOT be bullied or intimidated by outside influences."

You're not going to be either "bullied" or "intimidated." You're going to be ordered. Most likely, by a court. It's not like the ACLU hasn't smacked assholes like you before, repeatedly. IANAL, but it would seem that the policy described in that article - which appears to be gender-specific to male students - sounds a lot like the policy that got the Clovis Unified School District in legal hot water.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kindms: So a HS is telling male students they cannot wear the hair long as in the same length as the women who attend or work there ?

So don't walk at graduation. Who cares. Get your diploma, keep your hair and tell the school to pound sand


And what happens to the next kid? "Fark you, got mine" isn't a great way to foster change.
 
