(Space News)   DirecTV satellite poised to blow up real good   (spacenews.com) divider line
12
bigfatfattyfatfat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think there's an obvious solution here -
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a job for the Space Force.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bigfatfattyfatfat: I think there's an obvious solution here -
[media1.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


:::shakes tiny Trump-sized fist:::
 
bigfatfattyfatfat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dodecahedron: bigfatfattyfatfat: I think there's an obvious solution here -
[media1.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

:::shakes tiny Trump-sized fist:::


I understand not wading through a couple pages of replies but, c'mon man, Boobies.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It'd be hilarious if this was being transmitted when it finally does go kablooey:

Farm Film Report -- Meryl Streep
Youtube HPrHxPvsj4M
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bigfatfattyfatfat: dodecahedron: bigfatfattyfatfat: I think there's an obvious solution here -
[media1.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

:::shakes tiny Trump-sized fist:::

I understand not wading through a couple pages of replies but, c'mon man, Boobies.


Mea culpa. I honestly didn't see it until the page refreshed, on this small screen.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DirecTV can FOAD..They tried to charge me $99 to come out and re-align my dish, OR I could sign up
for their "protection plan" for X per month.. I'd been a customer for nearly 10 years..And even had the full package deal, the whole time. My response was..OK, I'll do neither of those options and not give you
any money..And did.. Their loss..Instead of just sending someone to do that little chore, they lost
$100 something a month..Their own greed actually costing them in the long run..


Maybe I should send them an E-mail, that says, "If you had bought that protection plan, we could send someone tomorrow to fix that satellite..".
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boeing strikes again!
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Couldn't they just use all the propellant to sling it as far away as possible and let it make a 50 year mission to get clouted by a rock in the asteroid belt just past Mars?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Boeing strikes again!


If it's Boeing, it must be blowing.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bigfatfattyfatfat: I think there's an obvious solution here -
[media1.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Therapy?
 
