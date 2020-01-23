 Skip to content
(CBS News)   What would your facial expression be in your mugshot if you were pulled over with 4 million worth of drugs in your car?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Winner of "Unclear on the Concept" Mugshot Competition.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
field tested positive for methamphetamine.

And we all know how accurate those field tests are.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russel Brand is looking good.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG I just found my lead for Neckbeard: The Movie. Someone get him off on reduced charges and I'll give you points on the net profit.

/can he act? who cares? he's perfect
//no not gross proceeds
///you know I love you babe but no can do
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if i looked like him i would go food shopping butt naked.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The mugshot would seem to indicate he was on some of it. Probably listening to the Eagles too.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Six 1-gallon jugs, weighing a total of 66 pounds, filled with a liquid substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Six bricks of cocaine which weighed 13.2 pounds.

1,000 packages of candy infused with THC that weighed 206 pounds.

2.2 pounds of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

You could have a good time...Well...ANYWHERE...with all that...
 
i ignore u
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I didn't even know it came in liquid form!

WKUK Gallon of PCP
Youtube tFUvmZWf4hI


I'll tell Bill you said hi!
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Some people can't help but smile for the camera
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do what you love; the money will follow.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

i ignore u: I didn't even know it came in liquid form!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tFUvmZWf​4hI]

I'll tell Bill you said hi!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He just doesn't want to have a bad mugshot on the record in case he decides to go into politics or volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters or something.
 
gregscott
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice thick hair. Maybe he should have been a model for a shampoo commercial, and other such work. Better working conditions than he will have now.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report